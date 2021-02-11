PIANO BAR LIVE! Spotlight At Ribbon 72 Series Launches On Sunday, February 14

A new series, Piano Bar Live! Spotlight at Ribbon 72, kicks off on Sunday, February 14-Valentine's Day-with vocalist Hilary Kole and Jon Weber at the keys. There will be two LIVE sets at 6 PM and 7:30 PM ET. Restaurant and performance venue, Ribbon 72, has reopened for indoor dining at 25% capacity, strictly following all other NYC mandates regarding Covid safety.

Reservations for Kole and Weber are highly recommended. The sets will also be live streamed on Facebook.com/PianoBarLive, Facebook.com/theribbonnyc, YouTube @PianoBarLive and on the Ribbon website at www.theribbonnyc.com

Hilary Kole has long been a staple on the NYC jazz scene, as well as a versatile international concert hall and symphony performer. Since beginning her professional career at the legendary Rainbow Room, she's been consistently critically acclaimed. Her performances have included major New York City venues including the Iridium, The Town Hall, Birdland, Blue Note, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall with Michael Feinstein and The New York Pops.

Kole debuted at the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel as the co-writer and star of the Off-Broadway revues Our Sinatra and Singing Astaire. Her concert-hall debut was at Lincoln Center as part of the "American Songbook Series." In 2007, she appeared at Carnegie Hall in a tribute to Oscar Peterson, with whom she recorded. She reprised that performance in January 2008 at Thompson Hall for the Canadian Memorial to Dr. Peterson, alongside Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock and Nancy Wilson. Globally, Kole has headlined at the Umbria Jazz Festival, the Montreal Jazz Festival and the Nairn Jazz Festival among others. She also plays annually at the Cotton Club and Blue Note in Japan.

In 2016, upon releasing her CD, The Judy Garland Project, she toured the US and Asia, performing Garland's repertoire with a small ensemble group and orchestras. Her discography also includes the John Pizzarelli-produced Haunted Heart (2009); You Are There (2010), featuring vocal-piano duets with jazz legends Dave Brubeck, Michel Legrand, Benny Green, Cedar Walton, Hank Jones and others; and A Self-Portrait (2014), which included interpretations of contemporary pop and rock classics.

Kole will be releasing her next two recording projects in April 2021: Sophisticated Lady a collection of standards and a recording of Kole's original songs, featuring Kole at the piano.

For reservations for The Ribbon Upper West Side through Yelp please click here. The Ribbon 72 is located at 20 W. 72nd Street, New York City, 212-787-5656

The award-winning Piano Bar Live! live-streams every Tuesday at 7:15 PM ET with host Scott Barbarino and a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway. Join at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.