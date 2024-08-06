PEN & PIANO: THE SONGS OF SARA BAREILLES & SIR ELTON JOHN Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Pen & Piano: The Songs of Sara Bareilles & Sir Elton John on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:30pm.

Elton John and Sara Bareilles will not appear at this performance

Pen & Piano will fête Sara Bareilles and Elton John, who have graced the Broadway stage and the Billboard Hot 100 with their emotional and dynamic songs. Sir Elton John and Sara Bareilles use the power of their pens and pianos to delight, creating crowd pleasers like "Brave," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Love Song," and "Tiny Dancer." Enjoy this fabulous night with us as 54 Below celebrates their brilliance, in a concert featuring songs from Little Voice, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Disney's The Lion King, Waitress, and more!

Produced by Rhys Samuel Washington and Hannah Stein, with music direction by Michael Loius Curcio, Pen & Piano: The Songs of Sara Bareilles & Sir Elton John will feature performances by Madison Alexander, Guiliana Augello (Jesus Christ Superstar national tour), Steven Bennett, Keara Byron, Hannah Cullagh, Kyle Dalsimer (Friends! The Musical Parody), Logan Geddes (Hope Deferred), Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Elias Husiak, Burke Hutchinson, Ava Julia, Elizah Knight, Dory Lorenz, AnnaJo Lubasi, Sushma Saha (1776), Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), St. Sara Speax, Hannah Stein, Tristan Tierney, Rhys Samuel Washington (“Hope Deferred”), and Amanda Xander, joined by Michael Louis Curcio on piano, Ryan Sheehan on guitar and Joseph Thor on bass.

Pen & Piano: The Songs of Sara Bareilles and Sir Elton John plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 10th at 9:30 pm. There is a $40 (includes $5 in fees) -$51 (includes $6 in fees) cover charge, with Premium tickets at $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





