PARADISE SQUARE Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, May 19th.

This Thursday, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the 10X Tony nominated hit, Paradise Square !! Cast members will perform, play games with the audience and take part in hilarious interviews. Open Mic is scheduled to follow cast performances.

Paradise Square cast members scheduled to perform include Kennedy Caughell, Lee Siegel, Colin Cunliffe, Karen Burthwright, Jay Mckenzie, Kristen Beth Williams, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Ben Michael, Dwayne Clark, Hailee Kaleem Wright and more. The evening will also feature performances by up and comer Nicholas Cabral.

BROADWAY SESSIONS has been the Broadway communities favorite night out for 14 years. It is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2019.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com $15 in advance, $20 at the door