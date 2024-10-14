PANGEA Announces Joseph Keckler, Diane Dwyer Scanlon and More for October & November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pangea has announced a new lineup of shows in October and November. They will present a wide cross-section of cabaret and multi-disciplinary talents.

On the eve of the Cabaret Convention, which she leads at Lincoln Center, the radiant KT Sullivan makes a leap Downtown in “Far Away Places,” her latest foray into the Great American Songbook. She is without question the gold standard and the standard bearer of American popular song, and we are in luck to have her on Mon Oct 21 at 7pm, and once again on Thur Nov 21, at 7pm

“The arch-debonnair comic” David Mills is a stranger in a strange land in “Stay Lost,” his latest up-to-the-minute mash-up of storytelling, stand-up, and cabaret. With Jody Shelton on piano his upcoming uproarious shows are Oct 19, 26 and added November 16 and 23… all Saturdays at 9:30pm

Theater artist Leslie Ayvazian -- the author of the notable Off-Broadway plays “Nine Armenians,” “Out of the City,” and “100 Aprils” – returns in the pointed solo piece “Porcupine Girl” on Tues Oct 22, while reprising her crowd-pleaser “Mention my Beauty” on Tues Oct 29 (both at 7pm) and November 7 (post-election Thursday at 7pm).

Burlesque impresario Mox Lee brings us “Into the Secret Garden: The Black Rose,” an improbably small iteration of a much bigger live-music burlesque extravaganza that usually dazzles in much bigger spaces… tonight's close-up company includes Summer “Reign” Warwick playing host, Mila de singing and on piano, and burlesque artiste Rachel Slack performing chair-lesque. Sun Oct 27, 7pm

The other-worldly vocalist Joseph Keckler is joined by the extraordinary vocalist Sylvia Black for an evening of haunted balladry, gothic opera and smoldering jazz noir. It's been a while since Joseph was on our stage so we are delighted he is bringing us a mysterious brew of multi-media storytelling and sumptuous singing on Halloween. And look who the cat drags in… none other than Sylvia Black, the multifaceted singer-songwriter-instrumentalist who tours with Telepopmusik and Maya Rudolph's Prince cover band, Princess. Tick or treats Thur Oct 31, 7pm.

On Tues Nov 19, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Diane Dwyer Scanlon brings her blues-flavored guitar and soul-searching lyrics to a hot boil as we continue to reel from the rollercoaster ride of recent times. She's joined by the illustrious sidemen and session players Steve Elson on woodwinds, and Randy Landau on bass. Tue Nov 19, 7pm.

The acclaimed jazz vocalist and composer Aimée Allen also graces our stage for the first time. Joined by Tony Romano on guitar, and François Moutin on bass, and drummer Kenny Salters, Aimée debuts a new song-cycle, “Sweet Ephemera,” which was commissioned by Chamber Music America's New Jazz Works program, a lyrical exploration of love, loss and mold-breaking. Sun Nov 24, 7pm.

Tickets are now on sale at www.pangeanyc.com The East Village supper club -- a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere -- is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).

