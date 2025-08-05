Only Make Believe To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Star-Studded Gala Honoring Anna Wintour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Only Make Believe, the nonprofit organization bringing interactive theatre to children in hospitals and care facilities, will mark the grand finale of its 25th anniversary year with a celebratory gala on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Shubert Theatre.

The evening will be hosted by John Oliver, Emmy-winning host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, and will honor Dame Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue, with the James Hammerstein Award. The Founder’s Award will be presented to Adam Meshel, Global Head of Legal at Citigroup Inc. and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Citibank, N.A.

Conceived and directed by Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar, with musical direction by Steven Jamail, the event will feature a captivating evening of performances. Additional presenters and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Only Make Believe's life-changing programming, which has brought the magic of interactive theatre to over 110,000 children since 1999.