Nymphia Wind Brings BANANAS? to the Town Hall

The Town Hall will present Nymphia Wind in BANANAS? on Thursday, June 26 at 7:00PM. Having just recently completed her reign as Season 16’s RuPaul's Drag Race winner, Nymphia is bringing her experience as “America's Next Drag Superstar” and as a Taiwanese cultural ambassador to The Town Hall’s stage to celebrate this year’s PRIDE. BANANAS? is an all new show and mark’s Nymphia’s NYC debut.

BANANAS? is a bombastic one-woman show that will stun drag, theatre and performance art audiences alike. For one night only, Nymphia, aka the “Banana Buddha,” will transform the Town Hall stage into a portal to her chaotic mind. Part drag, part fashion, and part performance art, BANANAS? is a reflection of Nymphia’s inner journey over this last history-making year of her life. Exploding with references to her most enduring artistic influences, from Peking Opera to FKA Twigs to Marina Abramović, Nymphia explores life, death, rebirth, and all things yellow, with her signature sartorial wit and irreverent joy.

The Town Hall invites the audience to wear yellow or Nymphia Wind-inspired drag for the “yellow carpet” experience both in and outside of the hall.

“Super excited to create a one-woman show for this iconic venue! I'm looking forward to dissecting myself and making sense of all the chaos in my life through constructing a show,” said Nymphia Wind. “Finding some sense of harmony and release by living through it and expressing it on stage. It will definitely be a show heavily influenced by performance art, fashion, and the transformative nature of drag. Is it….Bananas?….”

“With her iconic first look on Drag Race, we found out what so many in Taiwan already knew: Nymphia Wind is one of the most original artists of our time,“ said The Town Hall Artistic Director Melay Araya. “I’m excited to see Nymphia take our stage as a true theatre queen. We at The Town Hall feel that drag is one of the great performing arts and we’re committed to presenting the artists at the vanguard of this vital art form.”

Nymphia Wind’s BANANAS? is the final performance of The Town Hall’s presenting season, which has included programs with the Philip Glass Ensemble, Faith Evans, Stephen Colbert, Judy Collins, Yoko Kanno, Disney and Pixar's Coco, Ken Burns's Leonardo and more.

