Norbert Leo Butz, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION 2023 – OCTOBER 1 AT 6:30PM

BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions, while raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice.

A is For is loudly and proudly proclaiming that Bodily Autonomy for All is the theme of the night.

Join us for the mayhem, the chaos, and the amazing night that is Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA).

BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions, surprise guests, while raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAfA is the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.

Hosted by Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon, this is going to be an unforgettable, star studded event, as we come together in solidarity and defiance, in support of abortion access. Performers scheduled to appear include recent Tony winners Bonnie Milligan and Miriam Silverman, along with Ann Dowd, Michael Emerson, Amanda Green, John Cameron Mitchell, Javier Muñoz, Carrie Preston, and more to come!

Directed by Greg Santos, with Music Direction by Dan Lipton.

All ticket purchases include the show (6:30pm-8:30pm), and the after party (immediately following), both at 54 Below. Doors open at 5:15pm.

We can't wait to see you on October 1st!

$250 cover charge.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 2 AT 6:30PM

Join Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe in an intimate cabaret performance in support of The New York Pops!

The evening kicks off with a champagne reception in the elegant setting of a 1920s Manhattan supper club. Always charming and entertaining, Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as host and will introduce special guests from the orchestra's PopsEd music education programs. During Betsy Wolfe's performance, a three-course meal will be served, complete with wine pairings.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

Featuring Betsy Wolfe

Hosted by Steven Reineke

Event Chairs: David Blakelock, Andrea Reiser, and Hillary Weldon

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble

$365 cover charge

Norbert Leo Butz SINGS TORCH SONGS FOR A PANDEMIC – OCTOBER 2, 28, & 30 AT 9:30PM & OCTOBER 17, 30, & NOVEMBER 5 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Join two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series “Debris” during the height of the pandemic.

In this, Norbert's third original show at 54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock ‘n' roll's greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

7pm performances: $60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees). $95-$115 premium seating ($106-$128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performances: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95-$100 premium seating ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – OCTOBER 3 & 7 AT 7PM & OCTOBER 11 AT 8PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$155 cover charge ($171.50 with fees). $210-$215 premium seating ($226.50-$231.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HILLS ON FIRE, FEAT. Fergie L. Philippe & MORE – OCTOBER 3 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for the world premiere concert presentation of the new musical Hills On Fire, an Appalachian ghost story about the opioid crisis.

Kelsey Stray is the sole survivor of Perdue, Pennsylvania – a town that has been on fire for the last fifty years. Told in a series of flashbacks and folk tales; Kelsey's family and the ghosts of Perdue recount the cycles of addiction, poverty, bad luck, and downright curses that led to the town's demise.

Written by the award-winning team behind Albert Cashier – trans singer-songwriter Coyote Joe Stevens (music, lyrics) and Keaton Wooden (book, music, lyrics). The musical was named a Finalist for the 2022 Relentless Award, in honor of Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Adam Schlessinger. Hills On Fire has been featured in residencies around the country and features a truly original American myth of hope for the next generation.

Featuring Morgan Dudley, Devon Goffman, Ellen Harvey, Stuart Marland, Fergie L. Philippe, DeAnne Stewart, and LaVon Fisher-Wilson.

Musical direction by Dan Pardo.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES HORROR – OCTOBER 4 AT 7PM

Celebrate the Spooky Season in Broadway's Living Room with an homage to horror from musicals long past! 54 Goes Horror! is a spectre-tacular evening of merriment, murder and mystery. Music directed by Neil Klein (Archie's Weird Parody, Playing Dead) and starring a host of hair-raising performers. Be ready to be terrified with songs from Sweeney Todd, Little Shop of Horrors, American Psycho, and more. Get ready for the fright of your life as we kick off October with 54 Goes Horror!

Featuring Frenie Acoba, Danielle Breistein, Avery Ingvarson, Nathan Lanum, Gina Lardi, Josh Lococo, Hugo Rose Reale, Haley Seda, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Sam Ust, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Amy Winehouse – OCTOBER 4 AT 9:30PM

You know that I'm no good… but this show is guaranteed to be!

Get ready to be transported to a soulful and intimate realm as we pay tribute to the legendary Amy Winehouse. Come party with producer Gabriela Torres as we explore Winehouse's most beloved songs like “Rehab,” “Back to Black,” and many more with a star-studded cast. Join us as we celebrate the life and music of one of the most influential artists of our time. Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Jade Brathwaite, Karina Constantinides, Julia Dale, Avery Franks, Siobhán Jones, Olivia Kuykendall, Julia Parasram, Abby Stewart, and Gabriela Torres.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5'11” BASED IN NYC, FEAT. Linedy Genao & MORE! – OCTOBER 5 & 6 AT 7PM

“Speaking economically, it was a perfect night of cabaret entertainment.” – Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5'11”, Based in NYC, he's putting those to good use in a musical “What If…,” sorting through what might have been. Pushing aside the ring light, the show is an electric night of musical theatre, featuring a band led by musical director Brian J. Nash and featuring special guests, the “Mexican Marvel,” hailed as a “world class vocalist” by BroadwayWorld, proudly debuts his new solo show at 54 Below.

Featuring Linedy Genao and Alexis Michelle.

Written by Mauricio Martínez & Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80-$85 premium seating ($89.50-$95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Courtney Long: WHO IS ‘THAT GIRL?' – OCTOBER 5 AT 9:30PM

Courtney Long, a New York native, singer, actress, and BroadwayWorld nominee for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical (Smokey Joe's Cafe) returns to 54 Below for her New York City solo concert debut, Who Is ‘That Girl?', directed by Tony Award winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt, After Midnight).

For one night only, come hear Courtney sing a range of genres that embody her identity of being ‘That Girl.' Enjoy a range of musical selection from Gospel, R&B, Pop and More. Courtney, a graduate from Ithaca College, was recently seen in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival production of Jubilee and Supadupa Kid at Barrington Stage Company. You do not want to miss this thrilling night with Courtney as she vocally tells a story that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster filled with love, joy and happiness.

Joined by Alexia Carey on background vocals, Jordan Carr on drums, Lydia Charles on piano, John Carlos Feliciano on bass, Oswald George on electric and acoustic guitar, Gabriella Joy on background vocals, and Danielle Laing on background vocals.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 6 & 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Evan Zavada on Oct 6. Music direction by Ron Abel on Oct 21.

The performance on Oct 6 will feature John Easterlin, Danny Gardner, Coulby Jenkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Izaya Perrier, Brian Charles Rooney, Emily Royer, Annika Stenstedt, Emma Valentine, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Oct 21 will feature Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sophie Rapeijko, Benny Rose, Ann Stein, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Taylor Swift'S SPEAK NOW, FEAT. BECCA SUSKAUER & MORE! – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

Swifites, get ready to unite once again as we celebrate the re-release of Taylor Swift's iconic album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). It is not often that we get to experience the re-release of our favorite albums, but Taylor Swift's music is truly the gift that keeps on giving and we get to experience the magic all over again for what feels like the first time. It will be a night of tears, laughter and joy that you don't want to miss. We will be “Enchanted” to see you there!

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Molly Heller.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Alexandra Baker, Ethan Carlson, Tyler Conroy, Cara Rose DiPietro, Morgan Dudley, Eli Hamilton, Tayler Harris, Katie Lemmen, Dakota Macke-McGee, Catie Pires-Fernandes, Morgan Reilly, James Rose, Becca Suskauer, Anette Barrios Torres, Ashley Wettlin, and more to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LITTLE BY LITTLE REUNION CONCERT, FEAT. Darrin Baker, Liz Larsen, AND Christiane Noll – OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below as the original Off-Broadway cast of Little by Little reunites for an exclusive one-night only concert of this beloved musical! Darrin Baker, Liz Larsen, and Christiane Noll star in this celebration of favorite songs from the show including “Popcorn,” “I'm Not,” and “Take the World Away,” with lyrics by Ellen Greenfield and lyrics by Hal Hackady. The concert is produced by Brad Ross and Annette Jolles, who also returns as director. Music direction by Vincent Trovato.

Starring Darrin Baker, Liz Larsen, and Christiane Noll.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: THE SONGS OF Ron Miller FEAT. Major Attaway & MORE! – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Making its 54 Below debut, For Once in My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller celebrates the work and genius of one of the greatest Grammy Award-winning songwriters of our time whose standards include “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” and many more.

You won't want to miss this wonderful evening as Ron's daughter, producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, performs and shares anecdotes and stories that inspired the hits while introducing never-before-heard song gems discovered after Ron's death in 2007.

Featuring Major Attaway, Gabbie Ballesteros, Sofía Campoamor, Deana Cowan, Kalonjee Gallimore, Savidu Geevaratne, Sandy Hackett, Oliver Richman, and Bryan Wells.

Produced by Lisa Dawn Miller and Robert W. Schneider.

Music direction by Ryan Rose.

Joined by Sean Decker and Michael Lavine.

www.RonMillerSongbook.com

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. Oconer Navarro, FEAT. Arielle Jacobs & MORE! – OCTOBER 9 AT 7PM

J. Oconer Navarro, music director of Broadway's Here Lies Love, returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut concert in May 2022! Joining forces again with director Nathaniel P. Claridad, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer will share music from his canon performed by members of the Here Lies Love family — including a sneak preview of songs from his new Fil-Am work Death of the Pastores, written with actor-musician Laura Dadap and inspired by a concept by influential Filipino folk guitarist Michael Dadap, who will make a special guest appearance. Come join this celebrAsian of talent and culture in honor of Filipino-American History Month!

Featuring Julia Abueva, Reanne Acasio, Aaron J. Albano, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Arielle Jacobs, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne Hughes, Angelo Soriano, Danielle Troiano, and Moses Villarama.

Joined by Brandon Ilaw and Justin Ramos.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUNDAY BRUNCH: A NEW MUSICAL BY RACHEL ABERMAN & Ernie Bird – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Join Ernie Bird and Rachel Aberman as they unveil their delightful new musical, Sunday Brunch here at 54 Below! Set right after graduation, the story is centered around Becca's struggles with her life's decisions. With a chorus of voices tugging her in various directions, she discovers that the family diner, filled with a bevy of unexpected guests, offers everything except the answers she seeks. From pleasing parents to exploring cult-like commitments among other things, Sunday Brunch strikes a perfect blend of humor and heart – leaving you wanting more. What path will Becca choose? Grad school? Marriage? The whimsical breakfast flambee? You'll have to stop by to find out!

Music direction by Zalman Kelber.

Directed by Jessica Wu.

Featuring Anna DeNoia, Gabrielle Filloux, Jonathon Hadley, Connor Marsh, Gianni Palmarini, and Lauren Singerman.

Joined by Tania Messa on violin, Patrick Oberstaedt on bass, Pance Pony on cello, Danny Ursetti on drums, and Noah Weisbart on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AVA NICOLE FRANCES: HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID – OCTOBER 10 AT 7:00PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two-time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner, Songbook Ambassador, and NYU Tisch sophomore Ava Nicole Frances returns to 54 Below for her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. In the tradition of the great powerhouse divas before her, Liza, Chita, Judy, Barbra, Brandi, and Ben (Platt), Ava will celebrate the universal link that binds all generations and humanity – the child inside us all.

Fresh from her triumphant performances in NYC (Mutual Admiration with Charlo Crossley), London (Triple Threats) and California (West Coast solo debut), join Ava as she honors the past, claims the present and heralds the future. With the help of the songs and songwriters that gave her voice, among them, Kander and Ebb, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, and Paul Simon, her program is an inspired mix of Broadway, pop and standards. Aided by musical director Michael Collum and trio, Here's Looking at You Kid is an evening and an event you will not want to miss!

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! IN BETWEEN… BY ELIZABETH ADDISON – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the premiere of the new musical In Between…, by the writer of Chasing Grace and This is Treatment, Elizabeth Addison. This new tale, inspired by a thread in Addison's life, centers Joey and Beth, musical theater soulmates who met as teenagers in the RENT rush line, and the ups and downs of a love that spans 25 years. This new musical speaks to the twists and turns of life and is a love letter to those who, despite all odds, continue to find their way back to each other in friendship, in love and in musical theatre.

Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate creative whose works exist at the intersection of recovery and the performing arts. Her musical Chasing Grace was recently a part of NYTW's Resident Company's Jag Productions Jagfest, and her musical This is Treatment recently had a sold out run at Northeastern University in Boston. She is a Creative Recovery Coach who works with artists on various aspects of their personal wellness journey. She also mentors at Tada! Youth Theatre, teaches storytelling for healing with Revolution Recovery, and is a Story Consultant for 2nd Act Theatre Company. She believes our medicine is in our stories and her goal is to help get as many stories out as possible.

Directed by Coleman Ray Clark.

Featuring Theo Brown, Amina Camille, Brianna Justine, and Alecsys Proctor-Turner.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – OCTOBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you've never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway's legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He also was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/ Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HUMAN: A NEW ANCIENT MUSICAL IN CONCERT, BY BONNIE CORRAL AND KRYSTIN LACEY – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Written by Bonnie Corral and Krystin Lacey, Human: A New Ancient Musical explores those things which make us human – creativity, empathy, grief – and celebrates how we came to discover these qualities. Human is the story of an early human family living within their hunter-gatherer tribe. The father works hard to keep his two children alive and uphold the tribe's traditions of survival. The eldest son is expected to soon join the Summer Hunt, but he is more artistically-minded than strong, sharing the joy of colors with his younger sister. Told from the lens of a small family, the story asks the timeless questions we all ask about the world and ourselves. Making its NYC and stage debut, join us at 54 Below for a night of remarkable storytelling through original music.

A Lines in the Sky Production.

Featuring Nayeli Abrego, Eric Michael Byers, Yael Karoly, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Kyle Dalsimer, Weston LeCrone, and Megan Onello.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY- PART FOUR, FEAT. Richard Maltby Jr. & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“This work of living musical theater journalism is as engrossing as cabaret gets.” – TheaterPizzazz

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch, host of the podcast Backstage Babble. Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Major Attaway, Allison Belinkoff, John Bolton, Mary Callanan, John Cariani, Lori Tan Chinn, Kevin Dolan, Rachel Dratch, Joy Franz, Eric Michael Gillett, Marc Kudisch, Richard Maltby Jr., Lena Josephine Marano, Eric Millegan, Christine Pedi, Michele Ragusa, Sean Stephens, and Talia Suskauer.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Maui Strong Fund, run by the Hawai'i Community Foundation.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Olivia Rodrigo – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Olivia Rodrigo will not appear at this performance.

Olivia Rodrigo combined with Broadway vocals, it's not a “bad idea…right?” Get ready for NYC's stars to sing their GUTS out to some of the most heart wrenching bops of our generation. Join us at 54 Below on Friday, October 13th as we celebrate the music of pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo!

From the popular Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” to hits like “Drivers License,” “Vampire,” and “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo has captured hearts and made songwriting history while earning her place at the top of global charts. Her first album, SOUR, which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations as one of the most streamed albums of all time. Her second album, GUTS, debuts on September 8th and already has two chart topping hits. You'll hear the best of both albums in a night you won't forget!

Produced by Molly Heller, Caitlin Brightman, and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Zion Ari, Jerusha Cavazos, Tyler Conroy, Maddie Conti, Megan Dwinell, Erin Engleman, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Gabriella Joy, Marissa Raine, Morgan Reilly, Carolina Rial, Lindsay Smith, and Lily Soto.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – OCTOBER 14, 15, 23, & 31 AT 7PM & OCTOBER 24 & 25 AT 8PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 95th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$95-$105 cover charge ($106-$117 with fees). $150-$165 premium seating ($166.50-$181.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOM'S NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Featuring Tracee Beazer Barrett, Jenavene Bazacas, Kasie Gasparini, Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, Happy McPartlin, and Grace Morgan.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Fergie L. Philippe: HONEY MELODIES AND OLD FASHIONEDS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot) slows things down with a cozy and mostly jazzy evening of some his favorite tunes by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and maybe even Jim Henson. Featuring a full band and special guests, songs to look forward to include: “It's Only A Paper Moon,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Nature Boy,” and “It's Not Easy Being Green.” Come down to 54 Below for a warm and toasty autumnal affair with Fergie L. Philippe.

Produced and music directed by Ben Caplan

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES ROSE: MEN I'VE HAD – OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fresh off their critically acclaimed run of Hedwig and the Angry Inch as one of the first publicly non-binary actors to take on the role comes Men I've Had, James Rose‘s hilarious and heartfelt solo confessional cabaret. A beloved storyteller of TikTok, Instagram, (and honestly anyone who will listen), James (@jamesissmiling) shares the trials and tribulations of the Men They've Had: exes, lovers, daddies, hook-ups-gone-wrong, and that one guy they really don't want to talk about, ok? James interweaves stories of their chaotic love life with the music of Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, and classic Broadway hits. Join James for an evening of what happens not when you get the boy, but after you've had him. Who knows, you just might text your ex on the way home.

Content Warning: this show discusses mature themes around sex, gender, identity, and a mention of sexual assault. Recommended age 16+.

Direction by Ali Funkhouser [she/her] (The Wolves, Tarzan at FPAC).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RETURN OF YOUNG BOY: A NEW MUSICAL BY Keenan Scott II AND TRE MATTHEWS – OCTOBER 18 AT 7PM

Keenan Scott II & Tre Matthews make their 54 Below debut with a showcase of The Return of Young Boy, an epic new musical featuring a dynamic cast of uniquely divine characters and a score that will have you wanting more.

Upon returning to an unfamiliar home after a five-year trek to become the next griot after the death of his grandfather, Prophet, Young Boy is soon reunited with his best friend and first love as he finds out his grandfather wasn’t the man, he once thought him to be.

The world of this musical sounds, feels, looks and embodies the culture of New York City while grasping firmly onto the imagination and originality of classic musicals like The Wiz. Inspired by African folklore and ancient civilizations, thematically The Return of Young Boy will explore family, generational trauma, PTSD and the tribal nature of humanity. The songs will be an amalgamation of rhythm and blues, hip hop, gospel, amapiano, and SLAM poetry to create an innovative tapestry of music.

Book by Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man)

Music & lyrics by Keenan Scott II and Tre Matthews (Be.Leave.)

Arrangements and music direction by Rashad McPherson (Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland)

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Hot Wing King)

Featuring Bodega Bamz, Phoenix Best, Drew Drake, Crystal Fauntleroy, Roya Marsh, Esau Pritchett, Alexis Tidwell, Vladimir Versailles, and Wayne Wilson.

There will also a special announcement made the night of. Come join us for an exciting evening of powerhouse performances and new musical theater!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE GAME BOY BY Sharone Sayegh & DANNY J ROONEY, FEAT. John-Andrew Morrison & MORE – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Sharone Sayegh & Danny J Rooney make their 54 Below writing debut with The Game Boy, a totally epic, 8-bit musical comedy featuring a cast of outrageous characters and a score full of super catchy 1980s-style jams.

The Game Boy follows the story of Omari, a Middle Eastern high school gamer who struggles to fit in with his all-American peers, and wishes he could be more like the majorly cool heroes behind the screen. When he stumbles upon a world-warping-wormhole in his school’s bathroom stall and gets flushed down the pipes, Omari finds himself in an 8-bit alternate universe having to face his real-world obstacles manifested as gnarly video game foes, in order to beat the game and save the Kingdom. Part “Super Mario,” part Spaceballs, part The NeverEnding Story, The Game Boy is taking musicals to the next level!

Featuring John-Andrew Morrison, Autumn Hurlbert, Jeigh Madjus, Ahmad Maksoud, Jamen Nanthakumar, and Sharone Sayegh.

Music & lyrics by Danny J Rooney.

Book by Danny J Rooney and Sharone Sayegh.

Arrangements and music direction by Steven Jamail.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL SPECIAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE – OCTOBER 19 AT 7PM

AT THE WINTER GARDEN THEATRE (1634 BROADWAY AT 50TH STREET)

OPTIONAL PRE OR POST SHOW RECEPTIONS AT 54 BELOW

See Back to the Future the Musical and support 54 Below!

Synchronize your watches for Thursday, October 19 when you will take an electrifying ride to see Broadway’s newest smash hit, Back to the Future the Musical at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Join the 54 Below family and fellow supporters at a special performance of this iconic musical – all to benefit “Broadway’s Living Room.” All tickets include a tax-deductible contribution to the newly nonprofit 54 Below to support its audience development activities.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the show stars Tony Award® winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Casey Likes (breakout star of Almost Famous) as Marty McFly.

Experience this high-voltage musical comedy as the classic story is adapted for the stage by the movie trilogy’s creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando.

Back to the Future the Musical features a book by Bob Gale, original music and lyrics by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie, including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

Back to the Future the Musical is produced by Colin Ingram and our own Richard Frankel, Steve Baruch, and Tom Viertel.

Choose from tickets that include pre or post show receptions at 54 Below or just the show!

Limited availability, order early to secure your spot. Tickets are non-refundable. For help reserving your tickets, email giving@54below.org.

$1,000 Premium Tickets ($625 is tax deductible). $500 Preferred Tickets ($325 is tax deductible). $1.50 processing fee.

Lorna Luft – OCTOBER 20 & 21 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Join Lorna Luft as she shares her adventures of growing up in entertainment as she will sing songs made famous by her renowned mother and film legend Judy Garland, tell the tales of old Hollywood and Broadway, and share favorites from the Great American Songbook. Through her song and story, journey with Lorna on her 70 years of life filled with strength, resilience, and gratitude.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ’84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.” Lorna was co-executive producer of “Life with Judy Garland,” the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway’s Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They’re Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $130 premium seating ($144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADELE, FEAT. Isa Camille Briones, Talia Suskauer, & MORE! – OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Adele will not appear at this performance.

Back by popular demand, the music of Grammy Award-winning legend Adele comes to 54 Below! From “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” to “Hello” and “Easy on Me,” join some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Adele.

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Isa Camille Briones, Ashley Chiu, Mary Beth Donahoe, Savy Jackson, Lily Kaufmann, Kelsee Kimmel, Pablo David Laucerica, Nathan Lucrezio, Libby Lloyd, Emily Kristen Morris, Diane Phelan, Dee Roscioli, Nikhil Saboo, Jessie Shelton, Talia Suskauer, Cole Thompson, and Hannah Whitley.

Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. Bryce Pinkham, LISA O’HARE, & MORE! – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join us for an evening to die for – the 10th Anniversary Celebration of 2014 Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder! Enjoy highlights of the beautiful and hilarious score – “Foolish to Think,” “Better With a Man,” the iconic “I’ve Decided to Marry You,” and more – led by composer and consummate cabaret performer Steven Lutvak and featuring an all-star cast of company members from the Gentleman’s Guide Broadway run. A portion of the proceeds from this performance will benefit Flight Path Dance Project, a nonprofit organization providing tuition-free dance training and professional development to NYC youth.

Featuring Jane Carr, Joanna Glushak, Kristen Hahn, Eddie Korbich, Jeff Kready, Mark Ledbetter, Kevin Massey, Lisa O’Hare, James Taylor Odom, Bryce Pinkham, John Rapson, Jennifer Smith, Scarlett Strallen, Kathy Voytko, Price Waldman, and Catherine Walker.

$90 cover charge ($100.50 with fees). $135 premium seating ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

RADIO 54.1: A LITTLE BIT OF…HALLOWEEN – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Enter the world of Radio 54.1: A Little Bit of… Halloween.

Yes that’s right! Your favorite sardonic radio hosts Tyler McCall (Fiddler on the Roof national tour, 54 Below, Totaled, Mandela) and Neil McLinden (Totaled, The Neighborhood Playhouse, Daydreamer), and their esteemed producer Adan Gallegos (Broadway By The Year, 54 Below, Macha) are back at it again LIVE! at famed venue 54 Below with a spooky Halloween spectacular!

Join our esteemed cast and crew as they take you through an evening of mystifying songs and harrowing storytelling meant to keep you perched at the edge of your seat!

Coming fresh off the heels of their smashing debut live broadcast of their very own radio spectacular featuring incredible New York based talent, our intrepid radio hosts have once again curated an auditory evening meant to tingle the senses and send chills up the spine.

We encourage all of our incredible guests to come in costume and spread the Halloween spirit!

Featuring Gregory Boyer, Rita Castagna, January Eyler, Adan V. Gallegos, Adam Lucas, Milena Makse, Tyler McCall, Neil McLinden, Molly Russo, and more stars to be announced!

Join us for a night you’ll never forget…

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A HALLOWEEN PREGAME CONCERT, FEATURING BROADWAY’S SPOOKY AND HAUNTED MUSICALS – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than to listen to the music of the night in Broadway’s Living Room? We’re celebrating musicals like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sweeney Todd, Beetlejuice, Heathers, and Wicked, featuring a cast full of your favorite Broadway up-and-comers. Just make sure to say our names 3 times and we’ll be there! Produced by Alyssa Jaffe and Ayra Kartal, grab your tickets and let’s do the time warp again!

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, RJ Christian, Joshua Shea Coates, Jose Contreras, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Jaffe, Ava Jaffe, Ayra Kartal, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Brett Klock, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jai Rodriguez: A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES FEAT. Claybourne Elder, Orfeh, & MORE! – OCTOBER 26-28 AT 7PM

The performance on October 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Emmy Award winner and Broadway veteran Jai Rodriguez returns home to the NYC stage after 17 years, with his new cabaret show A Thousand Sweet Kisses, chronicling his hilarious journey through love, sex, and relationships.

Best known as the “Culture Guy” in the groundbreaking original “Queer Eye,” theater audiences first met Jai at the age of 18 when he played Angel in RENT, making him the youngest person ever cast in a leading role in that show. While in NYC, Jai appeared at Lincoln Center in Spinning Into Butter, as Carmen Ghia in The Producers and as Zanna in the cult classic Zanna, Don’t! While performing eight shows a week, Jai became a fixture in nightlife with his popular post modern pop cabaret night at XL called Twisted Cabaret. Since then Jai has become a regular fixture in TV and film guest starring on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “The Magicians,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Fantasy Island,” and as the scene stealing Geoffrey in “Malibu Country” opposite Reba and Lily Tomlin to name a few. Most recently Jai was in the Judd Apatow film BROS and is in “Uncoupled,” which is about to shoot its second season.

A Thousand Sweet Kisses is a hilarious and touching musical cabaret featuring Broadway and pop classics as well as never before told behind the scenes stories. Each night will feature a different surprise guest dueting “I’ll Cover You” from RENT with him. Join us for Jai’s unforgettable return to the NYC stage!

Joined by special guests Claybourne Elder, Orfeh, and more to be announced!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95-$100 premium seating ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: SAN! BY LEO FOTOS & DAVID GOSZ – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a musical extravaganza featuring songs from the new musical San! Mardi Gras meets Manhattan, Bourbon meets Broadway, and the Big Easy meets the Big Apple in this celebration of the life of Mardi Gras designer San Nicholas. This concert is produced and created by award-winning duo, David Gosz & Leo Fotos, and showcases their newest work that tells the story of the man who changed Mardi Gras forever.

Gosz & Fotos are musical theatre writers and content creators based in New York City. With over 23,700 TikTok followers, Gosz & Fotos play theater-related games with the goal of making musical theater more accessible as they procrastinate writing the next great Broadway musical. For more information on Gosz & Fotos, visit www.goszandfotos.com.

Featuring Sam Caps, Elisa Galindez, Sam Nasar, Kyle Sherman, Emily Sierra, Jordi Viscarri, and Samuel Li Weintraub.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REDEFINING FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of sex, murder, and mayhem! This collection of merry murderesses will give you an unforgettable night celebrating the dark and sultry females of Broadway and other media. From Chicago to Sunset Boulevard to Mean Girls, director and producer Elisabeth Nordeen has curated a collection of songs that are sure to make you wish we never said goodbye!

Featuring London Riley Keller and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Lain Walls on piano, Valentina Perdido on guitar, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Shane Corwin on drums and percussion.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD’S WOODS – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods…

Back for a ninth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl… There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret’s spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood’s creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That’s Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something’s eerie in the night air: it’s The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations – or perhaps start them! City on Fire! … He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter…

Featuring special guests Lucia Spina and Alysia Velez from the Broadway revival of Into The Woods.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Jonathan Raviv, Julie Reyburn, and Marquee Five.

Joined by Jerry DeVore on bass and Jonathan Russell on violin.

Music directed by John Fischer.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DELECTABLY EVIL: BROADWAY’S GREATEST VILLAINS – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Villains have more fun anyway…

Be prepared for a night of twisted fun jam-packed with wickedness and deceit featuring your favorite Broadway villains! Expect songs from Heathers, Mean Girls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more. Join Gabriela Torres (producer) as we take a plunge into the dark side with this star-studded cast. Music direction by Neil Klein.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Tristan Caldwell, Aaron Dix, Kenzie Elizabeth, Jared Goodwin, Molly Kavanaugh, Tori Jade Lopez, Lauren Riddle, Huxley Robb, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, Natalie Steele, and Gabriela Torres.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIGNS! HALLOWEEN SHOW, FEAT. Josh Castille & MORE – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

After last year’s sold out Halloween show, Broadway SIGNs! returns to 54 Below for another bone chilling night of storytelling and song from Broadway’s Deaf artists and vocalists! Pirate Jenny is back and bringing tales from Poe and songs from Sondheim, plus cult classics, from Elvira to Danny Elfman’s Oingo Boingo. It’s a “Dead Man’s Party!” Let us rattle your bones in ASL and spoken English with our ghoulish ghosts on stage.

Featuring Joshua Castille, Michael Cerveris, Gregor Lopes, and more stars to be announced!

ASL Interpretation by Alberto Medero

Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, SIGNmation, with assistant production by Katie Lloyd.

Music direction and piano by Kevin Winebold (Disney Theatrical Group)

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here.

NEW MUSICAL! HILLS ON FIRE, FEAT. Fergie L. Philippe & MORE October 3 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 SINGS Taylor Swift’S SPEAK NOW, FEAT. BECCA SUSKAUER & MORE! October 7 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: THE SONGS OF Ron Miller October 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

AVA NICOLE FRANCES: HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU KID October 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! October 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HUMAN: A NEW ANCIENT MUSICAL IN CONCERT, BY BONNIE CORRAL AND KRYSTIN LACEY October 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY-PART FOUR, FEAT. Richard Maltby Jr. & MORE! October 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 SINGS Olivia Rodrigo October 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Fergie L. Philippe: HONEY MELODIES AND OLD FASHIONEDS October 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JAMES ROSE: MEN I’VE HAD October 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. Bryce Pinkham, LISA O’HARE, & MORE! October 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Jai Rodriguez: A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES October 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

INTO SWEENEY TODD’S WOODS October 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

