Nicholas Podany, Dan Deluca, Olivia Valli, And More Join 54 SINGS SHAWN MENDES

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Shawn Mendes on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30pm.

From "Treat You Better" to "Señorita" to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the music of Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has struck a chord with fans since his early days recording covers on Vine. Now, the music of one of Time's Most Influential People comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the music industry's fastest-rising stars: Shawn Mendes.

The cast includes Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Colby Dezelick (Anastasia, Miss Saigon), Jake Swain (Mean Girls), Kaitlyn Frank (My Fair Lady, Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots), Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Aladdin), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Lindsey Brett Carothers (The Flamingo Kid), Adrian Grace Bumpas (Savage: The Musical), and more to be announced.

Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings ABBA) produces and directs, and Jacob Fjeldheim (54 Sings the High School Musical Trilogy) provides musical direction.

54 Sings Shawn Mendes plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 21 at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





