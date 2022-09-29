New Musical SHOW ME ETERNITY by Sam Caps and Annie Dillon to be Presented at 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Show Me Eternity on November 9, 9:30 pm. Which love stories are allowed to be told? Show Me Eternity, a new musical about everlasting love and the erasure of queer identity, tells a story hidden for over a century: the romance between Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert. For one night only, this breathtaking new musical will be presented in concert at 54 Below.

Show Me Eternity features music and lyrics by Sam Caps [she/her] and book and lyrics by Annie Dillon [she/her]. Dillon and Caps are an emerging writing duo with a passion for telling queer stories through the lens of history. Join them for an evening of bewitching poetry, ethereal folk/pop music, and an unforgettable story.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano [she/her] (Fun Home at Plaza Community Chapel, Glass Town).

Featuring:

Mia Angelique [she/her] (Little Shop of Horrors at Short North Stage, Pride and Prejudice)

Katrien Van Riel [she/her] (Hank Williams: Lost Highway, MacGyver the Musical)

Tyler Dobies [he/him] (Songs for a New World at Village Theatre, tick, tick... BOOM! at Monumental Theatre Company)

Ray Elizabeth Wilson [she/they] (Crucible, PA; Type Me Queer)

Anne Elizabethe Miele [she/they] (10x10, Clean Dishes)

Rachael Chau [she/they] (Les Misérables at bergenPAC, Thirteen/WNET's Mission US)

Aliza Ciara [she/her] (Babes in Arms, Tré Ex Machina)

Chokwe [he/him] (Spring Awakening at Polluted Light Theatre Company, Dreamgirls)

Milo Longenecker [he/him] (Pride and Prejudice, Quiltbag)

Show Me Eternity plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 9th. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT DILLON AND CAPS

Dillon and Caps (writing team) are an emerging musical theatre writing duo based in NYC. Sam Caps is a composer, lyricist, singer and actor whose work explores the intersection of pop, folk and contemporary musical theatre. Annie Dillon is a writer and theatre artist with a passion for bringing a queer lens to classic stories. Both graduated with a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from NYU Steinhardt, where they met and began their collaboration. They have written two musicals: a campy, contemporary adaptation of Pride and Prejudice (SheNYC at the Connelly Theater, SheNYC Digital Summer Festival) and Show Me Eternity (New York Theater Festival at Teatro Latea, Michigan State Dramaturgy). Their work received the SheNYC award for Best Score as well as being nominated for Best Play or Musical and Best Score at the New York Theater Festival. Website: dillonandcaps.com Instagram: @dillonandcaps TikTok: @sam_caps

MORE ABOUT DANIELLA CAGGIANO

Daniella Caggiano (director) is a director and intimacy director committed to radically centering queer voices and women's voices on stage. She is a member of Roundabout's 2021/2022 Directors Group and a former MTC Directing Fellow, Drama League Resident, and alum of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab. Daniella has directed or developed work at NYTW, Joe's Pub, The Tank, WOW Cafe, HERE, and Rattlestick among others. Favorite directing projects include a site-appropriate Fun Home in a funeral home (starring Tony nom. Jenn Colella), Next To Normal, Glass Town, Vinegar Tom (performed with an original Riot Grrrl score), and Macbeth.

Daniella has also assisted or associate directed for rockstars such as Leigh Silverman and Rebecca Taichman.

MFA: The New School, BA: Sarah Lawrence College

www.daniellacaggiano.com @dfcaggiano

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.