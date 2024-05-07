New Musical NIAGARA To Premiere Concert Presentation at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Niagara: A New Musical, will premiere this spring with a special one-night-only concert presentation at The Green Room 42 on May 23, 2024. The new musical, a universal story celebrating life and family written by Lauren Widner and Ryan McCurdy, tells the tale of six individuals connected by the wonder and adventure of Niagara Falls. With an original contemporary musical score and ubiquitous themes, Niagara is an uplifting and hope-filled experience.

This moving new story was first developed in 2019 at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios and the Hartford Fringe Festival. In 2020, writer Lauren Widner tragically passed away and now, Widner's writing partner McCurdy, and her sister Cheryl Widner, continue to bring Niagara's message to new audiences.

The full creative team of Niagara includes Widner & McCurdy (Book, Music, and Lyrics), James Rushin (Additional Music), and Katie Walker (Dramaturgy). Cheryl Widner serves as the lead producer with an investment by J. Wilson Morris. The cast includes Grammy Nominee Mick Bleyer, Rebecca Faulkenberry (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Pearl Gold (Leopoldstadt), Brooke Ishibashi (Into the Woods), Vanessa Sierra (A Beautiful Noise; a former student of Lauren's), and Julius Thomas III (Hamilton). The evening will be hosted by McCurdy and Rushin, with additional special guests to be announced.

“One thing that I always admired about my sister was the relationship she had with her students as a music teacher,” said Widner, Lauen's sister and the lead producer of the musical. “She always expressed to her students to follow their dreams which is one reason why I'm so passionate about following hers.”

Tickets for the one-night-only special presentation of Niagara, beginning at $26 inclusive of fees, are available here. A livestream will also be available for those who cannot attend in person. Run time is approx 75 minutes.

