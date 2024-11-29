New Fantasy Musical TERESTEA to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new folk-rock musical Terestea will take the stage in its first NYC concert performance on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

This concert, produced by Dead Star Theatre Co., follows multiple table reads and a staged reading/workshop with The Madison theatre since its inception in 2020.

Featuring a score rooted in a folk-rock style, Terestea: An Original Fantasy Adventure asks its characters, as well as its audience, what they would be willing to sacrifice for the world they wish to create.

The Kingdom of Terestea faces imminent destruction due to the royal family’s misguided taking of the Phoenix Crystal, a magical gem that once gave life and fertility to their land. Now, Robin Mander along with his brother, Jay, seek to right the wrongs of the past and save their homeland. Meanwhile, Princess and heir to the throne, Natalia Terra must reconcile with her family’s choices and decide what kind of leader she will be.

With music and lyrics by Mikey Marmann and book and direction by John Cavaseno, Terestea is sure to blow the roof off of The Green Room 42.

The concert cast stars Jackie Andrea, Maggie Bera, Jeremiah Burch, Kolter Erickson, Katrice Jackson, Lane LaVonne, and Mikey Marmann.

This concert is music directed and orchestrated by Matt DeMaria, featuring musicians Tiffany MJ Anderson (Cello), Conner Duke (Bass), Griffin McCarthy (Drums), Maggy Simon (Violin), and Jeff Weisz (Guitar).

