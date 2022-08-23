Nelson Aspen Announces Guest Stars For 'Welcome Home' at The Green Room 42

Nelson Aspen has announced his Guest Stars for October's "Welcome Home" at The Green Room 42!

"Welcome Home" is Nelson Aspen's new cabaret offering in celebration of his latest book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World." An award winning journalist and author, Nelson is well known to TV viewers from his 3 decades as an Entertainment Reporter and has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire from The Great American Songbook, he delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories and spontaneous Q&A sessions. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Celebrity!

On Wednesday October 5, Nelson will welcome lovable, award-winning cabaret legend Sidney Myer to the stage for a star turn. Stephen Holden of The New York Times calls Myer "a beloved latter day vaudevillian, an engagingly mischievous dispenser of musical repartee."

On Friday October 7, Nelson reunites with multi-talented Ilene Kristen for a special set of her sultry fusion of blues and rock. From the original Broadway production of "Grease" to myriad TV and film roles, she always brings down the house.

Copies of Nelson's new book will be available for a discounted purchase price and he'll be happy to personally sign yours after the show!

Wednesday October 5 and Friday October 7 at 7pm at The Green Room 42,"Welcome Home" Tickets start at $15Contact: The Green Room 42 (646) 449-7792

