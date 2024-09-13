Natalie Joy Johnson to Return to The Green Room 42 in October

The performance will take place on Tuesday, October 8 at 9:30 PM.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Natalie Joy Johnson on Tuesday, October 8 at 9:30 PM. On the heels of her twin triumphs as Suzy Solidor in Broadway’s Lempicka and as Diana in the Barrington Stage production of Next to Normal, Johnson returns to the venue with a new evening of show tunes, pop hits, and her original dance singles. Joined by music director Brian Nash, Johnson is always bold, irreverent, hysterical, and surprisingly tender. Joel Waggoner will be the special guest.
Natalie Joy Johnson was most recently seen as Diana in Next to Normal at Barrington Stage. She originated the role of Suzy Solidor in Lempicka on Broadway, after creating the role at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (2018) and La Jolla Playhouse (2022). Her other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots (Pat) and Legally Blonde (Enid Hoopes – OBC). Other favorites include the first national tour of Legally Blonde (Paulette), Southern Comfort (Cori), and 2004’s Off-Broadway production of Bare: A Pop Opera (Nadia). TV roles include “High Maintenance” (HBO) and “Difficult People” (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist, selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally, and creating two multi-year residencies at queer clubs in NYC. Her singles “Gorgine” and “Get Into It… Queen” (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and the videos can be found on YouTube. Natalie is a proud graduate of Mary Washington.
Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, musical director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, and performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, and performs around the world as both an award-winning solo artist and music director, and since 2020 has been performing a weekly series of streaming all-request shows. He has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums. He holds a degree in opera performance from Boston Conservatory and has taught master classes in song interpretation all over the world. Brian’s collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC, and recording with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available online. @brianjnash BrianJNash.com.
Natalie Joy Johnson will perform on Tuesday, October 8 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.
Videos