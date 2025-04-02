Nancy Hays and Mary Heffernan To Celebrate Judy & Liza in Two Mother's Day Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Real life mother/daughter duo Nancy Hays and Mary Heffernan will re-create the famed "Once in a Lifetime" concert of the legendary mother/daughter stars Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli (at 18 years old) that took place at the London Palladium in 1964. Nancy and Mary have performed this show to critical acclaim in New York and Chicagoland venues.

The historic London Palladium concert was the only time that Judy and Liza performed together on a live concert stage. Music director Robert Ollis has replicated the original musical arrangements, including "Happy Days" "The Man that Got Away", "Over the Rainbow" and numerous solos and duets for the singing/dancing duo. Their performances of these classic numbers will be intertwined with glimpses into the joys, traumas and triumphs of Judy's long career at its peak and the beginnings of daughter Liza's thrilling rise to stardom. Costumes and choreography are also based on the original concert.

Nancy Hays is a veteran stage performer who has played leading roles in Chicagoland musicals including Mame, Gypsy, How to Succeed in Business, Pirates of Penzance, Steel Magnolias and The Boy from Oz. Nancy has also worked as an opening act in Las Vegas and elsewhere with such legends as George Burns, Glen Campbell, Tommy Tune, Rita Rudner, Conway Twitty and many others. Her country song "Come Dance with Me" is an international hit. Nancy has made six tours of the UK with her original music.

Nancy's daughter, Mary Heffernan, has overcome health issues and is a remarkable talent and inspiration. She has performed in numerous professional, community and school theatrical productions, including Into the Woods (Little Red) and Beauty and the Beast. Her portrayal of Laura in The Glass Menagerie was described as "perfection" by a noted Chicago critic. At Loyola Academy she was the Rambler's jazz band vocalist and sang the National Anthem at basketball games. Mary has a Master's Degree and is a licensed geriatric social worker. She spends her days working with seniors struggling with dementia, stimulating their minds by recalling favorite songs from their younger years.

Nancy and Mary have appeared on stage together accompanied by an orchestra at Grant Park's Summerdance, at Freedom Hall and as guests on popular morning TV shows (NBC, WCIU, WGN) with brother, Matthew, and sister, Caroline, as part of the family band, Nancy Hays & the Heffernans. See NancyHays.com and HeffernanTalent.com

Robert Ollis will accompany the duo along with jazz musicians. Robert has served as Music Director for countless professional productions in Chicago and Palm Springs. Robert received a Jeff Award for music direction of Kiss of the Spider Woman, plus Jeff nominations for seven other shows. Robert has accompanied notable regional and Broadway singers at cabaret and concert venues throughout the country.

Two Mother's Days Concerts: Sunday, May 11, 2025. Show Tickets, $30.00, General Admission, Students and Seniors. Advanced reservations recommended. https://www.judylizatribute.com/

12:00 pm, Le Piano jazz club, 6970 North Glenwood, Chicago, optional brunch menu for purchase Reservations: 773-209-7631, https://le-piano.turntabletickets.com/

4:30 pm, Fulton Street Collective, 1821 West Hubbard, 3rd floor, Chicago, cash bar, Reservations: 773-852-2481, https://www.choosechicago.com/event/judy-liza-london-palladium-tribute-a-mothers-day-concert/ This concert is a feature of Chicago Cabaret Week.

