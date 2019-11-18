Multi-Award Winning Vocal Group Those Girls Encore 'TG Sing The Boys'

Two more chances to see the pop/jazz vocal group THOSE GIRLS in "Those Girls Sing the Boys (vol.1)", their newest show, on November 22nd & December 2nd at 7pm. This time around, the Girls bring their mix of harmony and humor to celebrate music from five decades of male artists (with their own spin on them, of course, and a killer band.) From Elvis to The Rat Pack to Bruno Mars and then some! Performances will be at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, downstairs at the West Bank Cafe, 407 West 42nd St. NYC - doors open 6:30pm. For tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/956296 Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Steven Ray Watkins. www.thosegirlssing.com

Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack & Wendy Russell joined forces three years ago to form this critically acclaimed harmony project with a wide & eclectic mix of musical styles that's made them a popular favorite coast to coast. THOSE GIRLS were chosen Best Vocal Group for both 2017 & 2018 by the Manhattan Assoc. of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC), and they made their Carnegie Hall debut in May, through the gracious invitation of The Mabel Mercer Foundation.

Photo Credit: Ambe J. Williams





