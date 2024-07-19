Members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus to Present SHOWER SONGS at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus in Shower Songs on Thursday, August 22 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Mem-bers of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus return once again to 54 Below for a salute to singing in the shower! Produced and hosted by Chorus Royals Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé, with musical direction by Kent Dennis, Shower Songs is a bubbly cabaret show destined to make you feel re-freshed and ready for anything. With a mix of classic Broadway and pop songs, Shower Songs is sure to scrub all your cares away. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York City Gay Men’s Cho-rus.

Cast includes Patrick Bodd, Thom Cantey, Roy Chicas, James Lesu’i, Kyle Medieros, Michael Perotto, and Alvic Plan.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus: Shower Songs plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, August 22 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NYCGMC

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneer-ing voice for the LGBTQ community. NYCGMC is comprised of more than 260 talented singers of vari-ous ages, backgrounds, and experiences. Together, we produce a vibrant sound and energy that audi-ences can feel and connect with. Through the power of this sound, and our spectacular performances, we are fearless champions for love, equality, and acceptance. Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our mu-sic, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life. We perform in a variety of settings, including special, private, and corporate events, concerts, television appearances, festivals, Broadway/theatre productions, conferences, weddings, parties, fundraisers, and community events. We’ve also had the honor of performing with an amazing array of high-profile performers and artists including: Marilyn Horne, Roberta Peters, Barbara Cook, Elaine Stritch, Joan Rivers, Stephen Sondheim, Kelli O'Hara, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Martha Wash, Sia, Bruce Vilanch, Alan Cumming, and the New York Philharmonic—to name just a few. To sing together is to form a family. To sing for an audience is to invite you into our family. NYCGMC is a full member of the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses, Inc. (GALA), the world’s only association committed to serving the LGBTQ choral movement. Big Apple Performing Arts® is the non-profit management com-pany for New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus.

Comments