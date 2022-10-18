Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 Below

The performance is on November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm. 

Oct. 18, 2022  

Melissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 Below

Special guest Melissa Rose Hirsch joins Erin Kommor in "Begin to Hope", November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm.

Melissa Rose Hirsch is a singer, actor, writer, and birth doula. As a theatre performer, she has acted Off Broadway and found most passion in the development of new musical theatre works. Her musical, Bradical and the Pink Socks, co written with Christopher Hlinka and music by Preston Max Allen, is premiering in London Fall 2022. Melissa not only writes her own music, available on all streaming platforms, but she most notably sang back up for PHISH at Madison Square Garden. She runs the blog Charged Thoughts on instagram, where she explores the human experience as romantically as possible and reminds her readers through love, loss, healing, and feeling, that "we are all the same, after all." Melissa finds fascination in all things birth, whether that be breathing life into new characters, new songs, or even new tiny humans. Follow along Melissa's ride as a multi hyphenate @melissarosehirsch and @chargedthoughts!

Erin Kommor, star of NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town," and Fun Home (Theaterworks Silicon Valley's Tony Award-winning season), makes her New York City solo concert debut. Utilizing the music of Regina Spektor, she weaves together heartbreaking, hilarious and poignant moments from her unusual adolescence and young adult years. Spektor's library of music is playful, clever and brilliantly written. If you've ever used humor or music to get through a trying time, this show will resonate deeply.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Row, Godspell), with music direction by David Madore(Lés Mis, The Band's Visit, Seussical). Neyla Pekarek on cello and supporting vocals, as well as Sean Grandillo. Produced by Megan Minutillo.

Stay tuned for additional special guests!

Erin Kommor: Being to Hope plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, November 20th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code KOMMOR5 for $5 off main dining room tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


