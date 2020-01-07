Meghan Gunther to Present LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The "Love is Love is Love" Cabaret on Wednesday, February 12th at 9:30pm. Join us in a celebration of pride and acceptance this Valentine's month at the "Love is Love is Love" Cabaret. This evening will feature gender-bent musical theatre classics, and repertoire from queer theatre of the past century. This salute to the LGBTQ+ community will include a cast of queer Broadway favorites. Come bang your own drum, deal your own deck, loud and proud, at the "Love is Love is Love" Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below! Produced by Meghan Gunther.

This celebration of love will feature queer artists from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community including: Ryan Koerber (He/Him - A Chorus Line National & International Tours), Kevin Atwater (He/Him - The Producers Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts) , Preston Allen (He/Him - We Are The Tigers), Maybe Burke (They/Them - Tales of the City Netflix), Mackenzie Dade (She/Her - The Sound of Music National Tour), Cassandra Dougherty (She/Her - Significant Other Wagner College), Delaney Amatrudo (She/Her - Reb+VodKa+Me The Civilians), Kerri George (She/They - NY Regional premier of Heathers), Kat Griffin (They/She/He - "Play On! Shakespeare Festival. Off Broadway at Classic Stage Company"), Nicole Weiss (She/They - Octet Signature Theatre Company), Andrea Prestinario (She/Her - Fun Home Baltimore Center Stage) and more. The show will be Music Directed by Anessa Marie (She/Her - Interstate (NAMT), Finding Beautiful (NYMF), Invisible (54 Below), American Girl Live (National Tour), City of Light (SHENYC))

There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Meghan Gunther (She/Her) is a graduate of Wagner College where she received a B.S. in Arts Administration with a combined concentration in art, media management, music, and theatre. Meghan has extensive experience in the theatrical world, performing in, directing, producing, music directing, and managing multiple productions. Meghan has been recognized for her outstanding service to the arts and has received various awards from the National Thespian Society as well as the New York State School Music Association. She is an all-state and all-eastern vocalist, and has played the saxophone for 11 years. Meghan has worked with the Walt Disney Company, Calleri Casting, Jujamcyn Theaters, MCC Theater, The Broadway League, Manhattan Theatre Club, and is currently the Management Assistant at Ain't Too Proud on Broadway. Meghan is a proud Ring of Keys, and Stonewall Democratic Club member, and has dedicated much of her time outside of the office to organizations like BCEFA, and The Pride Youth Theatre Alliance.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You