Mauricio Martínez Returns to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW has announced the return of the telenovela heartthrob and Broadway Musical Star Mauricio Martínez who will bring his show, 5’11”, Based in NYC show to 54 Below on Sunday, Feb 4 at 7 pm with pianist and musical director Brian J. Nash and a live band.



Mauricio’s 5’11”, Based in NYC show, is written by Mauricio Martínez and Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Deborah Cox, Andy Bell, Tiffany Mandy Gonzales + others) and directed by the talented Robbie Rozelle. The show will include some surprise performers that will share the stage.



5’11” Based in NYC is a musical “What if…”, where Martínez, hailed as a “world-class vocalist” by BroadwayWorld and “a complete showman” by People en Español, sorts through Broadway roles that might have been… or that still very well might be! The show is becoming an audience and critic favorite!



Emmy Award Winner (On Your Feet) Mauricio Martínez is very well-known in Mexico as a Broadway star, actor, and singer. Live From NYC is his first Live album, produced by Artist, A&R Director and Producer Robbie Rozelle, a 54 Below favorite – together they produced an album featuring iconic show tunes from Broadway hits like Chicago and Moulin Rouge, Phantom of the Opera, Disney’s The Lion King, Merrily We Roll Along, and more at 54 BELOW in October 2023. Mauricio Martínez’s new album Live From NYC will be available on all DSP’s in February 2024.



In celebration of the release of his first live album, Live in New York at 54 Below. Martinez enthusiastically shares, “There’s no place I’d rather celebrate this milestone than with a performance at 54 Below, where I have performed for the last seven consecutive years.”



Mauricio Martínez, 5’11” Based in NYC, plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4 at 7 pm. Tickets are available now Click Here or Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

ABOUT Mauricio Martinez

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ is a Mexican-born, Emmy-winning actor and recording artist whose work spans film, television, albums, concerts, plays, and musicals. He made his Broadway debut playing Cuban hit maker & producer 'Emilio Estefan' in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan on Broadway and its first National Tour, playing at such theaters as The Kennedy Center in Washington DC and The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.



"Mexico's Martinez makes a stunning North American debut as Emilio. With credits like Beauty and the Beast, The Drowsy Chaperone, and A View From the Bridge in his home country, he brings charismatic kookiness, warmth, and romance to the role. He lends tender pathos to his solo, "Don't Wanna Lose You." - The Hollywood Reporter.



Mauricio, a household name in Mexico & Latin America, can also be seen in two seasons of NBC Universo's original Emmy Winning TV series El Vato on Netflix. Other television credits include multiple Telenovelas in Univision and Telemundo like Señora Acero, Clap: El Lugar De Tus Sueños, Porque El Amor Manda and La Mujer Del Vendaval as well as the 40th Annual Kennedy Honors on CBS, The 2019 Gershwin Prize (performing next to artists like Patti LaBelle, Cindy Lauper, Rita Moreno, Andy García and Gloria Estefan), One Voice: The Songs We Share with the American Pops Orchestra on PBS and have been the host of the Bryant Park Christmas Tree Lighting two consecutive years, also broadcast on PBS.



Mauricio's regional theater credits include the world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical memoir Unmasked at PaperMill Playhouse, Evita at Kansas City Repertory Theater, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's A Grand Night For Singing at the Goodspeed Opera House. He also starred in Children Of Salt at NYMF. He recently headlined a successful production of the classic Man Of La Mancha at Asolo Repertory Theater, starring as 'Cervantes & Don Quixote' and receiving rave reviews for his work.



In the Mexico City stage, Mauricio starred as 'Beast' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, 'Tony Manero' in Saturday Night Fever, 'Rodolpho' in Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge, 'Vittorio Vidal' in Sweet Charity, 'Robert Martin' in The Drowsy Chaperone and the premiere Spanish versions of Off Broadway's Songs From An Unmade Bed and The Last Five Years, among others.



Mauricio has released two Latin pop albums on all music streaming services. Up next is the release of his first English album: "

Live In NYC was recorded live from 54 Below in the fall of 2023. Mauricio is also featured in the album Songs By An Immigrant by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano, as well as in the premiere recording of Present Perfect, along with music by Lozano.



Mauricio can be seen as a celebrity judge in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Mexico, available on Paramount Plus & MTV worldwide. This year, he is featured in the upcoming world premiere recording of the new musical Figaro with Center Stage Records, in which he recorded the leading role of Figaro.

Follow @martinezmau