Masta Ace Brings THE FALLING SEASON Musical Preview to The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present a special one-night-only concert performance of THE FALLING SEASON, a new hip-hop musical by internationally acclaimed rapper and storyteller Masta Ace, on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM. The event will take place live at The Green Room 42 in New York City and will also be available via livestream.

The in-person performance will showcase selected songs from the musical in development, performed by a talented cast and featuring Masta Ace himself. Loosely inspired by three of his critically acclaimed albums, THE FALLING SEASON explores themes of ambition, survival, loyalty, and the consequences of life-altering choices. Set in Brooklyn in the summer of 1988, the story follows a promising young man whose dreams of escaping his neighborhood to attend college in Atlanta are threatened by entanglements with a drug gang, a street bookie, and a young woman who claims to be carrying his child.

"One of the missions of Rhymes Over Beats is to reconnect theater music with the popular music of the day—hip hop," said Patrick Blake, Artistic Director for Rhymes Over Beats, the Hip Hop Theater Company that developed the show. "The Falling Season is the first step in accomplishing this."

Performance Details

Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue (4th Floor inside YOTEL), New York, NY 10036

Tickets: Purchase here

Livestream: Purchase here

About Masta Ace

Masta Ace is widely regarded as one of the most influential and poetic voices in hip-hop. Since his emergence in the late 1980s, he has released over a dozen critically acclaimed albums. With storytelling at the core of his artistry, THE FALLING SEASON marks his debut as a musical theater writer and composer.

About The Green Room 42

Established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is a premier cabaret venue known for its diverse programming and accessible ticket pricing. Recognized by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot” and praised by Time Out New York and Playbill, the venue has hosted major talents including Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Sara Bareilles, Eva Noblezada, and Lillias White.