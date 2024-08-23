Mary Nikols Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Nikols joins the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series, at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below.

Mary Nikolks is a singer/actor based in NYC. She is thrilled to be back at 54 Below performing in the 10th Anniversary of DUETS! Mary was last seen in the first national tour of An Officer and a Gentleman and the national safety videos for Equinox Fitness Clubs. Favorite regional credits include Pioneer Theatre Company's: Grease, In the Heights and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. BFA: University of Utah. Visit marynikols.com for additional information.

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and inspiration.

Previously announced performers include Emma Valentine - stay tuned for additional casting announcements! Follow along on Instagram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

