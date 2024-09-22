Marissa O'Donnell Headlines LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Lyrics for a Cause", held in conjunction with Spotlight Kidz, will be held today, Sunday, September 22nd, at the The Green Room 42. The benefit cabaret will give donations to the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS).

This annual cabaret is produced by Sandy Kost-Sterner who is the director of the Spotlight Kidz. Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with Malignant Hyperthermia seven years ago. In addition to making donation to MHAUS, she hopes to build awareness for this rare genetic skeletal-muscle disease whose main trigger is certain gases in general anesthesia.

Guest performer Marissa O'Donnell will be joined by a cast of youth and teen singers from around the United States and Canada. Marissa has an extensive career including Broadway's SHREK (Teen Fiona). She was most recently seen Off-Broadway at the Actor's Temple as Tal Shimoni in "October 7". She previously returned home from a multi year international tour of The Sound of Music. She has had the honor of performing at many venues in New York City, regionally, and on screen. Credits include The Good Fight (CBS), Peace, Love and Misunderstanding (IFC Films), SHREK the Musical (Broadway Theatre), Ludo's Broken Bride (The Duke on 42nd Street), Fable (Signature Theater), Camp Wanatachi (LA MAMA), Bruce Hornsby's Stranger (New World Stages), I Remember Mama (The York Theater), Training Wisteria (Cherry Lane Theatre), First Love (Snapple Theater Center), and Brave New World (North Carolina Stage). Marissa is also a songwriter and releases her music on streaming platforms independently under the artist name MOD.

Also taking the stage with Broadway credits are Walter Russell III (MJ the Musical, Lion King), Antonio Watson (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Cecilia Popp (The Who's Tommy) along with international tour member Desmond Elyseev (The Sound of Music).

They are joined by many outstanding performers including soloists Mia Bixler, Charlotte Cronin, Vera Deodato, Sadie Johnson, Josie Marzilli, Sofia Vidaic, Soleil Hall, Lena Marano, Mia Rodriguez, Polina Soukhopalova, Apalonia Passetti and Mia Soleil Sanchez as well as Ensemble members include Cameron Carpenter, Adriana Peparo, Emma Rodriguez, Julian Rodrguez, Mackenzie Graham and Rebeka Rubinstein.

Music direction is by Jason Wetzel and Assistant Producer is Barbara Kost-Lonergan.

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. Show begins at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available https:thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/ or contacting spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or 570-449-1293.

Donations can be made directly to Malignant Hyperthermia Association: https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=22925

The Spotlight Kidz program provides performance opportunities. to youngsters and teenagers. Auditions are being held for upcoming performances at the "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall.

The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually.

For further information, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz

