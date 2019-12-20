Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso's Cast Party And More at Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland Jazz Club has released its schedule for December 30-January 12. The Line-up includes Marilyn Maye, John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey Duo, The Billy Stritch Trio, and more.

See the full Schedule below:

December 30 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Ray Cetta's TOGETHERNESS featuring Naomi C Walley

TOGETHERNESS is New York's love sound. A soul and R&B band of longtime friends, performing the music of Ray Cetta (Spencer Ludwig, CHICAGO On Broadway), featuring the dynamic, gospel-charged vocals of Naomi C Walley (West Side Story I'ntl Tour, CHICAGO On Broadway). Meeting on Broadway, Cetta and Walley quickly discovered a shared affinity for classic funk, soul, and hip-hop. Joining forces, they have launched a musical platform of love and positivity, with vibrant original songs that are both fresh and timeless. Groove, elegance, and joy permeate the musical experience that is Togetherness.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 30 (Monday) at 8:30PM



Tadataka Unno Trio at the Birdland Theater

Born in 1980 in Tokyo, Japan to parents who are music fans, Tadataka Unno grew up listening to many kinds of music. He is the member of Jimmy Cobb Trio, Roy Hargrove Quintet (He sadly has become the last pianist of the late great Roy Hargrove for 2016-2018), Winard Harper and Jeli Posse, Clifton Anderson Quartet and many more. He is considered one of the Japanese most gifted jazz musicians and his technique, creativity, balanced sense and beautiful tone continue to mesmerize audiences. Towards the end of their lives, both the legendary Hank Jones mentored Unno, having the highest trust in his talents. Unno looked up to them not just as mentors in music, but as mentors of life.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 30 and January 6 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 31 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 11:00PM

Marilyn Maye New Years Eve Extravaganza! at the Birdland Theater

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. Her RCA recordings consist of seven albums and 34 singles, including the first hit recordings of "Cabaret" and "Step to the Rear." Her album with full orchestra, The Lamp is Low, is considered a classic. Her more than 100 engagements in the last nine years in New York include; sold-out multiple-nights at the Metropolitan Room, Birdland, five two-week runs at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency Hotel, New York's Town Hall, the 92nd Street Y Theater.

All tickets $75-150, $10 food/drink minimum

December 31 (Tuesday) at 8:00PM and 11:00PM



The Birdland Big Band with Vocalist Veronica Swift

Join us for a special New Years Eve for The Birdland Big Band Directed by David DeJesus! Joining them will be Guest Vocalist Veronica Swift! Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart).

All tickets $50-100, $10 food/drink minimum

January 1 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

Greg Ruvolo Big Band

The Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective merges seasoned New York City jazz veterans with young, up-and-coming, future musical giants. This performance will feature an exciting blend of selections from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and original compositions in the modern Big Band style. The group's resumes span the spectrum of the entertainment business-- from SNL to Frank Sinatra, Steeley Dan to Ray Charles, and the big bands of titans like Buddy Rich, Gerry Mulligan, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis and Count Basie.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 1-4 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Marilyn Maye at the Birdland Theater

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. Marilyn began her professional singing career by winning a 13-week appearance on radio station WIBW, Topeka, Kansas, at age 9. Her more than 100 engagements in the last nine years in New York include; sold-out multiple-nights at the Metropolitan Room, Birdland, five two-week runs at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency Hotel, New York's Town Hall, the 92nd Street Y Theater.

All tickets $30-50, $10 food/drink minimum

January 1-4 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Birdland Big Band with Special Guest Vocalist Nicole Zuraitis

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

January 1-4 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

The Billy Stritch Trio at the Birdland Theater

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scene. In New York, he has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall and was onstage in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, which starred Christine Ebersole. Their friendship laid the groundwork for a musical collaboration resulting in the CD, "In Your Dreams," available on Ghostlight Records. Billy has played and sung on numerous television shows including "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Oprah," "The CBS Morning Show," "The Today Show" and "Inside The Actor's Studio". He has three CDs to his credit and his latest "Jazz Live," was released on Fynsworth Alley Records. He is the winner of the Nashville Music City News Award, a BMI Song of the Year Award, and four awards from the Manhattan Association of Clubs and Cabarets.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 2-4 (Thursday-Saturday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets, $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Emilio Solla

Solla has written music for and recorded/performed with Paquito D'Rivera, Arturo O'Farrill, Edmar Castañeda, and many others tango and latin jazz greats. His album Second Half was nominated for a 2015 Grammy Award as Best Latin Jazz Album. He continues to tour with his many projects, from duos to symphony orchestras, and is an active freelance arranger and composer in the demanding NY music scene.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band at the Birdland Theater

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, MURRAY HILL. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 6 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Naama Gheber Quartet with Special Guests!

Naama Gheber is a New York-based jazz vocalist inspired by the emotionally direct compositions of Rodgers and Hart, Fields and Hugh, Cole Porter and other great composers and lyricist of the 1930's and '40's. Possessed with an urbane and elegant voice, Gheber's sensitive interpretation and crisp phrasing have become recognizable elements of her signature style and timeless appeal. Gheber, born and raised in the southern Israeli city, Beér Sheva, has performed at acclaimed jazz venues and renown festivals in NYC and Europe.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 6 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Joe Alterman Trio at the Birdland Theater

In addition to performances with Houston Person, Les McCann and his own trio, among others, Alterman has performed at many world-renowned venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Birdland and New York's Blue Note, where Alterman has opened, many times, for Ramsey Lewis. Only 29 years old, Alterman has released four critically-acclaimed albums, his most recent being 2017's "Comin' Home To You".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum per person

January 6 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 7 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Tiffany Abban at the Birdland Theater

Tiffany Abban is a young soprano noted for her beauty of tone and communicative powers. Ms. Abban made her Carnegie Hall debut when she was presented in concert at Weill Recital Hall in New York City, and she made her Italian debut singing the title role in Madama Butterfly at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna. The show is an amalgam of standards from Musical Theater to Opera with a few outliers thrown in for spice.

All tickets $25-50, $10 food/drink minimum

January 7 (Tuesday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Frank Kimbrough Trio

Join us for the Frank Kimbrough Trio!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

January 7 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

January 8 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 8 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Maucha Adnet: Bossa Always Nova with Guilherme Montieiro and Helio Alves at the Birdland Theater

Maucha Adnet was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and started her professional singing career at the age of 15, as a member of vocal group Céu da Boca. From 1978 to 1984, Céu da Boca recorded two albums released by Polygram. From 1984 to 1994, Maucha performed, toured and recorded with legendary composer Antonio Carlos Jobim and his band Banda Nova.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 8-11 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Kurt Elling

GRAMMY winner Kurt Elling is among the world's foremost jazz vocalists. He won the DownBeat Critics Poll for fourteen consecutive years and was named "Male Singer of the Year" by the Jazz Journalists Association on eight occasions. An international jazz award winner, he has also been GRAMMY nominated a dozen times.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

January 9 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey Duo

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards. Ms. Molaskey has five, critically acclaimed, solo c.d.s and has performed in concert from Lincoln Center to Carnegie and Disney Hall to the Montreal and Monterey Jazz festivals. For the past nine years she and her husband, John Pizzarelli have enjoyed a two month sold-out engagement at the Café Carlyle in New York.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 9-10 (Thursday-Friday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Frank Catalano Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Frank Catalano recently finished a successful tour of the United States, France, England and Japan and he will be releasing a series of live recordings on Ropeadope Records in 2017 and 2018. Frank's 2016 recording "Bye, Bye, Blackbird" with David Sanborn, Jimmy Chamberlin, Nir Felder and Demos Petropoulos is still charting on Billboard. "God's Gonna Cut You Down" debuted at #2 on the iTunes Jazz sales chart and was the #1 charting Instrumental album upon its release in April 2015. Frank's recording, "Mighty Burner" was on the Billboard Charts for 20 straight weeks. Catalano has been heard by millions of people all over the world thanks in part to 3 Grammy-winning and 11 Grammy-nominated recordings with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, and John Legend.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 10 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 11 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Sara Gazarek

Graced with an "impeccable" voice (Winnipeg Free Press) and hailed as an artist that "may well turn out to be the next important jazz singer" by the LA Times, Sara Gazarek has been one of the leading lights of an impressive generation of jazz vocalists since her brilliant emergence at age 20. While her subsequent career has been the picture of success - highlighted by five acclaimed albums, an ardent fanbase, enthusiastic reviews, and collaborations with such luminaries as Kurt Elling, Fred Hersch, Billy Childs, and Larry Goldings, it is with her latest album, Thirsty Ghost, that Gazarek finally brings her musical expression stunningly into phase with her emotional maturity.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 11 (Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Veronica Swift with the Emmett Cohen Trio at the Birdland Theater

Veronica recorded two CDs as a child - one at age 9 with Richie Cole and her father's rhythm section and her mother, and one at age 13 with saxophonist Harry Allen. Her 2015 Album "Lonely Woman" features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen, Benny Bennack III, Daryl Johns (with whom she shared the Grammy Choir/Band experience), Matt Wigler, and Scott Lowrie. In addition to performing the Great American Songbook and Bebop and Vocalese classics, Veronica is also a passionate devotee of 20s and 30s music and has sung with Vince Giordano, Terry Waldo, and Drew Nugent.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 12 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Connie Han

Pianist and provocateur Connie Han has created an edgy blend of modern and traditional jazz with her incendiary Mack Avenue Records debut CRIME ZONE. According to Downbeat Magazine, Han has "already absorbed the post-bop piano masters" with "all the technical mastery she'll ever need." Weaving in and out of the tradition, Han pays tribute to McCoy Tyner, Mulgrew Miller, and Kenny Kirkland with her own unique edge and fire at the piano. It was at this time she sought out drummer/producer Bill Wysaske to begin work on what would eventually culminate her signing with Mack Avenue Records. In 2019, Han became a Steinway Artist, joining an exquisite circle of renowned artists such as McCoy Tyner, Art Tatum, Kenny Barron, and Duke Ellington.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 12 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom at the Birdland Theater

NYC-based drummer/composer/educator Allison Miller engages her deep roots in improvisation as a vehicle to explore all music. Miller's band Boom Tic Boom celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019 with the release of Glitter Wolf, their 5th album, featuring pianist Myra Melford, violinist Jenny Scheinman, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, coronetist Kirk Knuffke, bassist Todd Sickafoose, and Miller on drums. The band has been featured on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross, WNYC's Soundcheck and New Sounds with John Schaefer, MPR's Tiny Desk with Bob Boilen, JazzSet with DeeDee Bridgewater, The Checkout: Live with Josh Jackson, and on NPR's Jazz Night in America with Christian McBride.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 12 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mould of the greats, with a legion of fans worldwide, a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales approaching 2 million, Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum-selling albums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career. With a catalogue of 10 studio albums including the Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated 'Breakfast On The Morning Tram' (EMI/BLUE NOTE 2007) and an impressive list of collaborations, Stacey has graced the stages of more than 50 countries over the course of her career. Stacey transformed from being a singer of the Great American Songbook, to a singer with a highly distinctive and personal repertoire. With Roberto Menescal, Stacey recorded her most recent release, 'Tenderly' (Sony 2015), an intimate collection of standards that showcases her crystalline voice and Menescal's warm guitar.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

January 12 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

The Emmet Cohen Trio at the Birdland Theater

Pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation. In addition to the "Masters Legacy Series" of recordings with drummer Jimmy Cobb, bassist Ron Carter, and (forthcoming) with Benny Golson, George Coleman, and Tootie Heath, the Emmet Cohen Trio have appeared at the world's premier jazz venues including Newport Festival, Monterey Festival, Village Vanguard, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Ronnie Scott's, Kennedy Center, and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





