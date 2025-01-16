Maria Abous Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 7 at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maria Abous will join Women of The Wings Volume 7 at The Green Room 42 on February 1st. Crossover soprano Maria Abous is a rising star with recent solo appearances on sold-out stages including Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Maria holds a B.A. in Music from Columbia University and a Master’s in Voice Performance from Longy School of Music. Maria's albums "Crescendo" and "Merry Little Christmas" reimagine classic jazz, theater and holiday standards as love songs from mom to child. Maria is a passionate advocate for the care and support of new mothers.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Elspeth Collard, Jordan Eagle, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Sam Rosenblatt, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, Kat Siciliano, and Stephanie Turci. Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Comments