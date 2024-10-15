News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Manhattan Showcase Project to Return to 54 Below This Month

The event will take place on October 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
54 Below
Manhattan Showcase Project to Return to 54 Below This Month Image
Manhattan Showcase Project will return to 54 Below for its fall event on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1100am. MSP is a creative platform that strives to offer opportunities for talented performers to perform at esteemed venues and in exciting shows that highlight their artistry and allow them to perfect their craft.

This musical show features some of Broadway's current and up and coming stars including Sophie Cereijo, Angelina Chu, Diana Skye Davidson, Vanessa Deaver, Greta Frischling, Jordan Rose Greenberg (A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant, LIVE!), Reese Levine, (The Who's Tommy on Broadway, Barry on HBO), Brigg Liberman (Trevor: The Musical, A Bronx Tale Nat'l Tour), Gabbie Sansone, Maddy Seitles (Recording Artist), Talia Silver, Ben Senneff and more.

Directed and Produced by Philip Pelkington Jr. Musical Director Andy Peterson (A Beautiful Noise on Broadway, Dancin' on Broadway, Tootsie on Broadway, My One and Only on Broadway, Suffs the Musical on Broadway). Tickets are available at manhattanshowcaseproject.org. Click on "Tickets"




