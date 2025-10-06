Madame George to Host BROADWAY NIGHT OFF Mondays in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under the streets in the heart of Manhattan, acclaimed speakeasy and cocktail bar Madame George will present BROADWAY NIGHT OFF every Monday in October, offering audiences the chance to see Broadway talent perform their favorite jazz and pop songs—songs they’d never sing on the Broadway stage. No costumes, no script, and no cover charge.

The October 13 performance will feature Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton, A Wonderful World, The Color Purple), Dewitt Fleming Jr. (A Wonderful World, Smash, Boardwalk Empire, Cirque du Soleil, Riverdance tour, Alicia Keys), and host and “vibe queen” Diva LaMarr.

Surprise guests each week will include performers and musicians from Just in Time, Hadestown, Hamilton, Sleep No More, and more.

Performances run from 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Madame George, located beneath 45th Street in Manhattan.

For reservations and more information, visit madamegeorge.nyc.