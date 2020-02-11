MRS. PAK-MAN to Make NY Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get ready for the New York premiere of Seattle indie cult performance sensation MS. PAK-MAN. The lovable but messy video game heroine will star in the premiere of MS. PAK-MAN: MULTIPLE LIVES February 20 - 23 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of Ninth Avenue). Tickets are $24, with a $20 food/drink minimum. A $35 VIP ticket that includes reserved seating and a meet-and-greet/photo op are also available. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

With MS. PAK-MAN: MULTIPLE LIVES, watch as the world-renowned 1980s video game superstar pops power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves... glitches and all! It's a hilarious night of comedy, confessions, camp and quarters. Video game geeks, drag fans, 80s aficionados, comedy lovers, and boozy theatergoers will all love this 8-bit diva's antics. Hold onto your joysticks, it's going to be a bumpy night!

MS. PAK-MAN: MULTIPLE LIVES stars Seattle comedy hero Scott Shoemaker as the lovable train-wreck Ms. Pak-Man, winner of Seattle Times Best of 2017 Footlight Awards. This critically acclaimed show has already wowed audiences in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco and won the 2015 Seattle BroadwayWorld Awards for the Best Local Play and Best Actor (Scott Shoemaker).





