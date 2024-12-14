Lucie Tassel's A-BROAD'WAY CABARET to Return to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lucie Tassel, a French performer, recently made her directorial debut in New York with A-Broad'way Cabaret, a groundbreaking showcase that brought together an international cast to perform iconic Broadway songs-in their native languages.

Held at The Green Room 42 on November 30th, the show featured 13 performers hailing from France (Gabrielle Besse and herself), Italy (Alessandro Garbagna, Maggie Lega), the Czech Republic (Nina Schwarz), Japan (Liana Kurogi), Argentina (Gonzalo Cepeda), Korea (Simon Lee, Isaac Lee), Mexico (Rossana Barrera), Israel (Chani Bentabou), Morocco (Aurélie Drago) and England (Kendra Foster McBride). Among them was Rossana Barrera, sister of Melissa Barrera (known for her role as Vanessa in the film In the Heights). This innovative matinee drew a crowd of over 70 attendees on Thanksgiving weekend, no small feat for a Saturday at 1 PM.

The concept for A-Broad'way Cabaret was born from a desire to create space for artistic expression. Tassel explains:

"As an artist, it's never easy to find opportunities to practice your craft or perform. As an international artist living in a foreign country, it's even harder. I wanted to carve out a space not only for myself but also for my community. This cabaret allows us to share our cultures through language while celebrating the beauty and richness of the American musical theater repertoire."

The performers were expertly accompanied by Kendra Foster McBride on piano, who also served as the show's musical director. McBride, whose career includes collaborations with Broadway veterans like Scott Siegel (producer and author), Bill Daugherty (vocal coach), and Ron Abel (music director), brought her extensive expertise to the production, elevating its musical quality.

The event was a resounding success, praised not only for its exceptional performances but also for its innovative and inclusive concept. Renowned casting director David Cady (Merrily We Roll Along - OBC) attended the show and described it as "beautifully conceived and executed."

In light of its success, The Green Room 42 has invited Tassel to reprise the experience. The second edition of A-Broad'way Cabaret is scheduled for March 9th at 7 PM.

