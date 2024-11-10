Lorna Dallas Joins Original Cast Members in GRAND HOTEL Reunion Concert at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, has announced final casting for Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. The intimate immersive concert which played to sold our houses and critical acclaim in February returns to New York's Tony Award winning 54 Below by popular demand for three performances only on November 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7pm. The final performance, on November 16th, will also be Livestreamed.

This concert is produced, conceived, adapted, and directed by original cast member, Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison (Two By Two, Pippin), with music direction by Alex Rybeck. It's Berlin, 1928. Check in to Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Featuring the Tony Award-nominated score which includes the showstopping “We'll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn't Dance With You?”, and more.

Starring, from the original Broadway production, KeithCrowningshield (Jelly's Last Jam, Grand Hotel national tour) as Erik Litnauer, Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show) as Otto Kringelein, Tony Award nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, The Rothschilds)as General Director Preysing, Lee Lobenhofer (Shogun The Musical) as Zinnowitz, Emmy Award winner Charles Mandracchia (South Pacific) as The Chauffeur, Jill Powell (The Music Man revival, A Chorus Line national tour) as Flaemmchen, two-time TonyAward nominee Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde) as Felix Von Gaigern, David White (Five Guys Named Moe) as One of the Jimmys, Tony Award nominee Walter Willison (Two By Two,'Pippin) Two) as Colonel Doctor Otternschlag, with Special Guest Stars, Emmy Award and ISA Award winner Jennifer Bassey Davis (Omni Loop, “All My Children,” California Suite) as Elizaveta Grushinskaya, Lorna Dallas (Kismet and Show Boat on the West End), as Raffaela, Cheryl Ann Allen (“Apple Pie Dreams”, “Sophie Tucker In Person!”) as Madame Peepee, Brian Lawton (Distant Thunder at ART, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Shakespeare in the Park's Comedy of Errors) as The Gigolo, Samantha Siegel (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Blue's Big City Adventure,” “So You Think You Can Dance” season 5) as The Countess, Sheila Wormer (“Better Dead Than Red”, The Time of Mendel's Trouble) as The Hotel Courtesan, and introducing newcomers Abigail Brooks (“American Idol” season 20) as Wolffe Bratts, Keaton Miller (Regional: Jersey Boys, Bright Star) as Gunther Gustaffson, Zoë Parrish (NYC workshops of YES! The Musical and Zombie Musical) as Hildegarde Bratts, Alex Schecter (The Picher Project world premiere,The Office!: A Musical Parody) as Ernst Schmist, Neo White (Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala 2023) as One of the Jimmys.

The creative team also includes associate director Joanna Rush (Kick, Shirley MacLaine at the Palace, A Chorus Line), costume coordinator Mitchell Bloom, (27 Broadway shows, The Metropolitan Opera), Associate Designer on the original 1989 Broadway production, sound designer by Emmy Award winner Stuart J. Allyn, stage manager Ester Zádor, and wardrobe mistress Barbara Rosenthal, who also worked on the original Broadway production.

The original landmark production opened on Broadway on November 12th, 1989, and garnered five Tony Awards, including two for legendary director and choreographer Tommy Tune, with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Robert Wright and George Forrest, and a book by Tony Award nominee Luther Davis, the team who created Kismet, the 1954 Tony Award winner for Best Musical. Grand Hotel is based on Vicki Baum's novel, which became the classic star-studded MGM film, and features additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

