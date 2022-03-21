Liz Callaway, SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED & More at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

ANNE BOBBY AND FRIENDS: I'M STILL STANDING... AND STREAMING! - MARCH 21 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

It's the show so nice they're doing it twice - this time with an in-person performance AND a livestream!

Back in December, award-winning actress Anne Bobby returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with stories and songs about a year like no other. The response was tremendous, so now 54 is bringing her back (with a few new surprises) to share her songs and stories wherever you are.

Together with Christopher Schelling, Shannon Ford, Marissa Licata, Laura Dean and Steve Gettinger, Anne picks up where The Songs That Came In From The Cold and Back To My Routes left off, with an evening devoted to the city, the people, and the moments that made last year one to treasure more than ever.

Having worked with everyone from Stephen Sondheim to Clive Barker on Broadway, TV, film and beyond, Anne Bobby's cabarets never fail to weave episodes from her journey with the songs that inspire her. From Mad About You to Cop/Rock, from Smile to Bioshock, from Merrily We Roll Along to Born On the Fourth Of July, Anne's filled this show with everything from Jacques Brel to Jethro Tull, from Demi Lovato to Carly Simon and from Cat Stevens to Yola.

Gather your friends and celebrate this midwinter eve that we're ALL "Still Standing."

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL IN CONCERT, FEAT. CHAD BURRIS, TATIANA LOFTON, & MORE! - MARCH 21 AT 9:45 PM

With music by Nat Zegree and lyrics by Zegree and Eric Holmes of CBS's "The Good Fight," the score of Fly More Than You Fall will break your heart and mend it all in one night! Featuring Broadway stars and a few on the rise, this Broadway-bound score will have you humming the tunes for weeks afterwards. Come meet Malia, a young girl dealing with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how - through her writing. celebrates the discovery of hope within our darkest moments with music that will lift your soul.

Featuring Jackie Burns, Bobby Daye, Morgan Dudley, Jennifer Fouché, Troy Iwata, and Nathan Lucrezio.

Music direction by Haley Bennett

Produced by Jen Sandler

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

A SPECIAL SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CONCERT: REMEMBERING STEVE, FEAT. DANIELLE FERLAND, SARAH RICE, & MORE - MARCH 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Both performances will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Our long-running, hit series salutes the genius of the American musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim, in honor of what would have been his 92nd birthday. Some of Broadway's best, many of whom originated roles in Sondheim musicals, converge on our stage for a one night only musical blockbuster. Because look... he made a hat. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

The 7:00pm performance will feature special guests Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna) and Leenya Rideout.

Starring Natalie Douglas, Michelle Dowdy, Rob Maitner, Marquee Five, Jacob Hoffman, Jennifer Sanchez, and Lucia Spina.

The 9:45pm performance will feature special guests Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods' original Little Red Riding Hood, Sunday in the Park with George's original Louise), Annie Golden (Assassins' original Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Liz McCartney (Mrs./Harriet, Sunday in the Park with George Broadway revival), Manu Narayan (current Broadway revival of Company), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shepard)

Starring Jacob Hoffman, Marquee Five, Soara-Joye Ross, and Lucia Spina.

7:00 pm: $60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

9:45 pm: $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM - MARCH 23-26 AT 7:00 PM

The March 26 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Now, with her new show To Steve with Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ELTON JOHN BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT! FEAT. SHEREEN PIMENTEL & MORE - MARCH 23 AT 9:45 PM

Artists across New York come together to celebrate Sir Elton John's 75th Birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below. Elton John's music and flair have influenced generations of artists on the charts and onstage since the '70s. Featuring music from his prolific career as a pop/rock star and a Broadway composer of shows like Aida, Billy Elliot, and Disney's The Lion King, performed by a cast of all-star artists who love him. Conceived by Sandy Sahar Gooen, a multidisciplinary artist and a lifelong Elton John nerd. Come celebrate with us!

Featuring Cory Alexander, David Beran, Marissa Ghavami, Z Infante, Karla Liriano, Marilyn Monhoe, Phanesia Pharel, Shereen Pimentel, Sean Stephens, Joseph C. Townsend, TUCKER, and J.P. Viernes.

The band features Matthew Berzon, Michael Carmine Di Bianco, and Alexander Greenberg.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND IN CONCERT! - MARCH 24 At 9:45 PM

Where Rent Meets Spring Awakening in the Waterfront Park of Portland

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an uplifting evening featuring the songs from the new musical, A Symphony for Portland, written by a Player's Theatre Residency playwright and 2020 Rave Theatre Festival Finalist, Christina Hemphill, as she and her cast prepare for their limited engagement at the Player's Theatre in Greenwich Village, August of 2022. A Symphony for Portland is a fictional story, with original music that ranges from the light-hearted opening song, "Here in This City" where "No City is Righter! No Lefter than We!" to the soulful belt of "The Holidays" (...beyond our misery, will find joy and peace) to the final reprise of "Swan Song" (I'll shake the hate from my wings and I'll fly). Even with its heavy themes of LGBTQ+ intolerance, domestic violence, sex trafficking and long-lasting grief, this concert of songs will help prove that those dark themes are no match for the power of faith, family and forgiveness.

Directed by David Mitchum Brown

Music Arranged by Cameron Jones

Featuring Brad Baron, Juliana Conte, Aubrey Malakoff, Adam Boggs McDonald, Alexis Richelle, Jake Schuster, James Silverstein, and Becca Weinberg.

Pianist, Writer of Book and Score, and Produced by Christina Hemphill

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ERIC WILLIAM MORRIS - MARCH 25 AT 9:45 PM

Eric William Morris Does His Own S*&%t!

In celebration of the release of his upcoming debut album, come join Broadway actor/singer Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy, Mamma Mia!, Joe Iconis & Family) for a night of his ORIGINAL music.

He's played this hallowed room many times, but this night will mark the debut of a whole evening of songs of his own. Joined by a killer band and a few very special guests, Eric will make his way through a whole night's worth of bops, jams, and clap-a-longs (you wont know the words so just clap for now and don't try to sing yet... cool? Cool.).

He's very excited to share it all with the world for the first time.

It's gonna be a blast.

Come.

The band will feature Seth Eliser on drums, Ian Kagey on bass, Alyse Alain Louis on vocals, Emily Marshall on vocals, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Ali Siebold on vocals.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - MARCH 26 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Mark Hartman.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

OUT OF THE BLUE: OXFORD'S ALL-MALE A CAPPELLA SENSATION - MARCH 27 AT 7:00 PM

Out Of The Blue comes to the Big Apple from Oxford University. This student-run all-male a cappella group sings an eclectic mix of songs, focusing on covers of modern rock and pop hits. A sensation in England, they were semi-finalists in "Britain's Got Talent," have won numerous competitions and to date have produced 14 studio albums, three live albums and one compilation album. As part of their mission they regularly donate and create charity singles to benefit Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice. They are all accomplished in both academics and music and these talented young men will leave you wanting more. With millions of fans including many well known celebrities, there is no doubt you will want to join the group or start your own. A cappella is hot!

For this special performance, Out Of The Blue will present a whirlwind of musical genres and timeless fan favourites that guarantee a good time. Our group promises the best that professional a cappella and Oxford have to offer, with modern and exciting twists on feel good music. The evening will include classic songs, such as "I'm Still Standing," "Never Too Much," and "How Deep is Your Love," as well some more modern choices, like "good 4 u" and "Watermelon Sugar." The cheeky and fun set merges the best that dynamic musical theatre performance has to offer as well as the intricacy and musical complexity that will please all types of viewers, be it music enthusiasts or those there for a fun night. Musically directed by professional singer Dec Foster and choreographed and staged by 5-time tap World Champion Cameron Tweed, please come join us and enjoy an evening of quintessential British fun.

Featuring Joe Addy, Solomon Chann, James Farnsworth, Sam Harper, Ben Igielman, Angus Millard, Marcus Wells, Ramesh Wilson, Darren Yang, Jonathan Yang, and Declan Foster.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. JEWELLE BLACKMAN, LAUREN MARCUS, & MORE! - MARCH 27 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman, Ben Davis, James Harkness, Roe Hartrampf, Lauren Marcus, Mauricio Martínez, Alexis Michelle, Presley Ryan, and Adam Shapiro.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber

Music direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

ANNE BOBBY AND FRIENDS: I'M STILL STANDING...AND STREAMING!: March 21 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

A SPECIAL SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CONCERT: REMEMBERING STEVE, FEAT. DANIELLE FERLAND, ANNIE GOLDEN, & MORE: March 21 at 9:45 pm / Tickets $25

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM: March 26 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA: March 26 at 9:45 pm / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.