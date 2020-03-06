Live At Birdland Jazz Club & Birdland Theater Announce Lineup for March 16 - 29

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their lineup of artists for March 16 through March 29:



Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Yellowjackets, Curtis Stigers Quartet, Ty Herndon, Vitaly Golovnev, George Gee Orchestra, Natalie Douglas, Ronnie Whyte Quartet and the Swingaroos.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, find Marissa Licata, Alejandro Aviles, Madeleine Peyroux, Larry Fuller, Andy Bey Quartet, Augie Haas, Ricky Alexander, Jazz Vocal Mania Series, Nick Finzer, Carol Sloane and Queenie van de Zant,

Repeat engagements include Burlesk! at Birdland, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.



More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.



March 16 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Ty Herndon



Ty Herndon is a master of the ties that bind. The Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning recording artist has the ability to connect with an audience far beyond his onstage performance. More than 20 years into his career, Herndon has a passion and commitment to his music that continues to play out in his lyrics. "If I haven't lived it, I haven't sung it" as Herndon says. Having a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and five million albums sold, Herndon sees no signs of slowing down. For those who know him, his passion and commitment to music is not surprising. He continuously performs shows and withholds a heavy appearance schedule; proving Herndon as unstoppable.

$30-50 tables; + $10 food/drink minimum



March 16 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Marissa Licata



New York and Boston based, Honduran American violinist, Marissa Licata, is a star powerhouse soloist. Her electrifying passion and vibrant presence have been featured on world-renowned stages across 4 continents. Her dazzling intensity both on stage and on camera have been mesmerizing audiences, fellow artists and fans everywhere. With a resume of global accomplishment, drawing on World music influences from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East - Marissa's unique Gypsy fusion highlights universally familiar melodies with contagious rhythmic energy - a relentlessness presented with tremendous passion, heart, joy, and a stylish flair all her own.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 16 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party



Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



March 17-21 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 PM & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Yellowjackets



After more than 30 years together, the quintessential electric jazz group Yellowjackets celebrate their most recent album and fourth release for Mack Avenue Records, Raising Our Voice. Adding vocals on seven tracks, Raising Our Voice, takes a subtle resistant stand against the status quo of the cultural and political undercurrent of our times. Led by founding member, keyboardist and primary composer Russell Ferrante, the Yellowjackets continue to practice their signature brand of high energy rhythm and improvisational group chemistry. Also featuring drummer (since 1986) William Kennedy, saxophonist (since 1991) Bob Mintzer and recent addition, bass virtuoso Dane Alderson.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 17 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret



Due to popular demand, Birdland Theater is proud to announce more performances of Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret. This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. They'll be joined at each performance by two Special Guest Stars, to be announced soon. Everybody Rise! springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy, Kleban, and Thurber-Award winning novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star), lyricist, playwright, and TV writer (Frasier). As the fateful 2020 election approaches, Keenan's brilliantly funny songs are both the call to arms and the hilarious antidote to despair we need to survive today's news and change tomorrow's.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 17 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher



The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 7 pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum





March 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band



Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 18 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Alejandro Avilés



Alejandro Avilés is a first generation Cuban-American who comes from a long lineage of musicians. In fact, Mr. Avilés' family has been considered by the Guiness Book of World Records for having the longest, continuous musical group in the world. The Orquesta Hermanos Avilés was started by his great-grandfather, Manuel Avilés, in1882 in Holguin, Cuba, and remarkably is still in existence today. Based in NYC, Alejandro Avilés works as an adjunct professor at both Hofstra University and Hunter College teaching saxophone and jazz improvisation while performing as a versatile musician in various genres and on Broadway. Avilés has performed on several award-winning recordings including Emilio Solla's latest album Puertos, which went on to receive a 2019 GRAMMY nomination.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 19 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Vitaly Golovnev



Trumpeter Vitaly Golovnev was born in Nalchik, Russia into a family of musicians. In November of 2003 Mr. Golovnev moved to New York City. Since his arrival he has found himself in high demand working with many of New York's most prominent Big Band's including the Mingus Big Band, David Berger and "Sultans Of Swing" Orchestra, Brooklyn Big Band, and Hal McKusick Nonet. Vitaly Golovnev has been active leading and composing for his own group since they formed in 2005. His highly anticipated debut album, consisting of nine Golovnev originals, To Whom It May Concern (Tippin'), is scheduled to be released in January of 2009. Mr. Golovnev has been fortunate to perform as a sideman with many notable musicians including Wynton Marsalis, Richie Cole, Lew Tabackin, Randy Brecker, Billy Cobham, Paul Bollenback, and Donny McCaslin. Mr. Golovnev was awarded as a semifinalist in the prestigious 2007 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 19 (Thursday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Madeleine Peyroux



"Music has the power to soothe the savage breast" asserted the poet William Congreve, articulating that the arts have the power to heal. A notion subscribed to by many, including acclaimed musician Madeleine Peyroux, who in 2017 harnessed the healing power of song for her Anthem album and world tour (2018-2019). In an attempt to address "our torrid political climate", the artist employed her intimate, personal style of folk-pop songwriting coupled with spellbinding jazz driven delivery to convey thought-provoking reflections on country, self and everything in between. Madeleine has spent much of her thirty-year career on the road, perfecting the live-performing skills she cultivated as a teenager busking in Paris. "Touring has become part of my make up" says the celebrated musician, "after years on the road, not touring would be hard for my psyche at this point." The Jazz virtuoso is ready to travel "down the soothing path" again with her aptly titled trio The Dreamers.

$30-$40; $10 food/drink minimum



March 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band



Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 19-21 (Thursday - Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Larry Fuller Trio



Larry Fuller is an internationally acclaimed pianist, band leader and clinician known to "swing like a beast!" Early in his career, Fuller's undeniable talent earned him the position of musical director and pianist for vocalist Ernestine Anderson, pianist for drummer Jeff Hamilton's Trio, and final pianist in legendary bassist Ray Brown's Trio.Since 2013 - harnessing his extraordinary experience - Fuller has led the Larry Fuller Trio. He presents a musical program rarely experienced live today, consistently praised for his emotive, swinging style, monster technique, and program versatility. Fuller's latest album, Overjoyed, was released last May. From bop, to stride, to swing, to blues, Fuller's performance at Birdland Theater is not to be missed!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 21 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

George Gee Orchestra



After conducting a 1979 radio interview with legendary William 'Count' Basie, George Gee determined he would one day lead his own big band. Now, with nearly 40 years experience as a conductor and 20 years leading weekly shows in Times Square's SWING46, Gee's swing band dreams have blossomed wildly, and he leads what is perhaps New York's most popular swing dance orchestra. He brings his group to Birdland for a characteristically lively set of music.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Andy Bey Quartet



Jazz legend Andy Bey is at the Birdland Theater for a special engagement. He will be appearing with Mack McLean on Drums and Joe Martin on Bass! Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing. A prodigiously talented child, he had learned to play boogie-woogie piano tunes by the age of three, entertaining his eight siblings. In 1952, at age 12, he performed with Louis Jordan at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and as a teenager he appeared regularly on television programs such as Star Times Kids and Spotlight on Harlem, often performing opposite legendary jazz figures including Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Augie Haas



In-demand trumpeter, composer and teacher Augie Haas returns to Birdland Theater, performing alongside vocalists Major Attaway and Chantal Mitvalsky, trumpeter Andrew Neesley and saxophonist Alexa Tarantino. Haas will perform selections from his five albums that he has released as a bandleader. His most recent release Have We Met? released in 2018, highlights the diversity of his musicianship, not only as a trumpet player, but as a crooner too. Augie has worked with artists including Harry Connick Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project and the Birdland Big Band.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas Tributes: Rosemary Clooney



As part of Broadway at Birdland, singer Natalie Douglas will continue with her "Tributes" series with an homage to the great Rosemary Clooney. With Music Directors Mark Hartman, Jon Weber and Brian Nash, and a band of all-star musicians, Natalie will celebrate the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of the iconic vocalist and actress. Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Town Hall and many other New York institutions. She has produced over 70 different concerts at Birdland, which is her musical home.

$35 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 23 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ricky Alexander's Strike Up The Band Album Release Featuring Harry Allen

New York City's own Ricky Alexander is a sought-after sideman who can be heard playing in the city's top jazz clubs and music venues every night of the week. The tenor sax player celebrates the release of his latest album Strike Up the Band with a fine list of bandmates by his side including saxophonist Harry Allen, vocalist Martina DaSilva, guitarist James Chirillo, bassist Rob Adkins and drummer Andrew Millar.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 23 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party



Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum





March 24-28 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 PM & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Curtis Stigers Quintet

Award-winning singer, saxophonist, and songwriter Curtis Stigers will perform repertoire from his diverse career that spans nearly three decades and 13 albums including the forthcoming Gentleman, on Concord Jazz. His string of hit singles, millions of albums sold, and a 28-year recording career aside, Stigers' commitment to artistic growth, and to bringing new tunes to the Great American Songbook, has become unparalleled in modern music. Along the way, this musician has redefined the constitution of contemporary jazz singing. Stigers found success as a songwriter while co-writing for artists such as Carole King and Barry Mann. As a vocalist, he has performed with the likes of Al Green, Jackson Browne, and Shawn Colvin. Come celebrate a lifetime of musical excellence as Stigers graces the stage of New York's iconic Birdland Jazz Club.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 24 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret



Due to popular demand, Birdland Theater is proud to announce more performances of Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret. This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. They'll be joined at each performance by two Special Guest Stars, to be announced soon. Everybody Rise! springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy, Kleban, and Thurber-Award winning novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star), lyricist, playwright, and TV writer (Frasier). As the fateful 2020 election approaches, Keenan's brilliantly funny songs are both the call to arms and the hilarious antidote to despair we need to survive today's news and change tomorrow's.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 24 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 7 pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum



March 25 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band



Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 25 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Jazz Vocal Mania Series with Janis Siegel and Lauren Kinhan



Janis Siegel of the GRAMMY award winning vocal jazz group The Manhattan Transfer and Lauren Kinhan of the internationally renowned vocal ensemble the New York Voices present an evening of vocal-centric selections with a little help from their friends as part of the Jazz Vocal Mania Series.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 26 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ronny Whyte Quartet



Ronny Whyte is a jazz pianist, songwriter and song interpreter extraordinaire. The ASCAP Award-winning songwriter's lyrics for "Forget the Woman" was recorded by Tony Bennett and his music for The Party Upstairs won the MAC Award for Best Song of 2006. Ronny is the producer and host of the Midday Jazz Midtown series at Saint Peter's in Manhattan. The artist has graced the stage at New York's JVC Jazz Festival, Carnegie/Weill Hall, Town Hall, Washington's Corcoran Gallery and the Mellon Jazz Festival. At Birdland, Whyte and his quartet will present an unforgettable evening.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 26 (Thursday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Nick Finzer's Cast of Characters Album Release



Award winning composer, arranger, producer, educator and trombonist Nick Finzer is one of the most dynamic musicians of the millennial generation. Famed trombonist and mentor Wycliffe Gordon called Finzer "a new voice [in] the pantheon of upcoming trombone greats in the making." Finzer's resume boasts an impressive roster of jazz greats; recently, he appeared on the 2019 GRAMMY Nominated recording Triple Helix with Anat Cohen Tentet. Nick Finzer's new album Cast of Characters will be released on his universally loved label Outside in Music and will be celebrated on March 26th. An accomplished cast of characters including tenor-saxophonist Lucas Pino, guitarist Alex Wintz, pianist Glenn Zaleski, bassist Dave Baron and drummer Jimmy Macbride, join him.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 27 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band



Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 27-28 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Carol Sloane



Iconic jazz singer Carol Sloane boasts a fruitful career beginning in 1961 touring with the famed Larry Elgart Orchestra when she was given the opportunity to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival. That same year, she recorded her first album for Columbia Records. Ever since, she has been a premiere act at the top jazz clubs in America. "There's no place for Sloane to hide on this intimate set, and that works out just fine for this veteran singer. She glides over imperishable Ellington ballads, treating each with a blend of delicacy and solidity that only a skilled vocalist can conjure. It's minimalist magic," said The New Yorker.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 27-28 (Friday-Saturday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Queenie van de Zant "Blue: The Songs of Joni Mitchell"



Australian cabaret and musical theater star Queenie van de Zandt will perform Joni Mitchell's groundbreaking recording Blue in her latest show at Birdland Theater. With rave reviews and sell-out performances at the cabaret festivals in Queensland and Melbourne, the Hayes Theatre in Sydney and two nominations for the Broadway Australia Sydney Awards, Queenie makes her Birdland and New York debut paying homage to the legendary artistry of Joni Mitchell.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 28 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)



Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 29 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Swingaroos



Hailed by BroadwayWorld as "one of the most entertaining shows you will see," this 1940's-style ensemble will wow you with their spirited renditions of music from the great American songbook. The act features the sizzling, award-winning vocals of Kim Hawkey and Broadway-worthy arrangements by Assaf Gleizner. "This group is awesome in every way," says Talkin' Broadway!

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

New York: Big City Song Book



New York: Big City Song Book, created by Deborah Grace Winer, Directed by Mark Waldrop and featuring Klea Blackhurst, Laurie Wells and Nicolas King, delves into the wealth of musical material written over time that has New York CIty as a subject. The show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. New York is a fabulous character and this great cast of acclaimed New York City performers take us on this entertaining and exhilarating musical ride in search of what it really means to be a New Yorker.

$75 VIP; $40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





