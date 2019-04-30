Lisa Lambe and Rachael Sage Will Come to the Irish Arts Center

On May 9-10, Irish singer, actor, and songwriter Lisa Lambe (of Celtic Women) will make an exhilarating return to Irish Arts Center for performances of work from her second solo album. Alt-pop artist Rachael Sage, acclaimed for her "rich vocals, sparkling piano and yearning poetry" (Time Out New York), will perform songs from her upcoming acoustic album, PseudoMyopia (May 23) as part of Irish Arts Center's SongLives series showcasing Ireland and North America's most exciting contemporary singer-songwriters.

LISA LAMBE

May 9-10, 8pm

$24 general / $20 members

The luminous and soulful Lisa Lambe (Celtic Woman; Jimmy's Hall, Abbey Theatre) returns to Irish Arts Center to perform music from her latest worldwide release.



SONGLIVES: RACHAEL SAGE

Curated by Susan McKeon

Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:00pm

$15 general / $12 member



For this iteration of SongLives, a series showcasing singer-songwriters and bringing the rich tradition of busking on Dublin's Grafton Street to the cozy confines of IAC's Donaghy Theatre, alt-rock iconoclast Rachael Sage performs music from her beautiful new acoustic album, PseudoMyopia. Join us for an evening with a renowned singer-songwriter who's shared stages with Judy Collins, Shawn Colvin, The Animals, and Ani DiFranco.

Irish Arts Center, founded in 1972 and based in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, is a national and international home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish America. We present, develop, promote, tour, and distribute work from established and emerging artists and cultural practitioners, providing audiences with emotionally and intellectually transporting experiences-the results of innovation, collaboration, and the authentic celebration of our common humanity.



Steeped in grassroots traditions, with a commitment to inclusion that dates back to our founding, we provide education programs and access to the arts for people of all ages and ethnic, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds, and an international home for the Irish community to come together and engage with a dynamic global diaspora.



On October 11, we will break ground on a landmark new permanent home, including a state of the art contemporary, flexible performance and arts space for the presentation and development of work across a range of disciplines; a second, intimate performance space-the renovated historic Irish Arts Center theatre-optimized for the most intimate live music and conversation, recordings, master classes and special events; classrooms and studio spaces for community education programs in Irish music, dance, language, history, and the humanities; technology to stream and distribute the Irish Arts Center experience on the digital platform; a spacious and vibrant avenue-facing café lobby that will be a hospitable hub for conversation and interaction between artists and audiences; and a beautiful new courtyard entrance on 51st Street where the historic Irish Arts Center building and the new facility meet.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You