Lillias White Returns to 54 Below to Celebrate New Album Release

54 Below will welcome back Hadestown’s Lillias White from March 26 - 29 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Aug 23 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Aug 29 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LilliasWhite.

Join us for an album release concert from the legendary Lillias White! Lillias White - Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan with Music Director Mathis Picard takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One”, Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renown musicians who've ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like "Misty,” "The Man I Love," and "If You Could See Me Now," among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance.

Music direction by Mathis Picard.

Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include Hadestown, Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony® nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in The New Group’s Black No More, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas in Paris at the York Theatre Company.

Concert performances include the critically acclaimed cabaret show at 54 Below called The Lillias White Effect, Funny Girl, Hair, Dreamgirls, and South Pacific, which was broadcast by PBS Great Performances. She also has appeared in concert at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center and has toured internationally with her one-woman shows, From Brooklyn to Broadway and The Lillias White Effect. Television appearances include a regular role on “Sesame Street” (Emmy Award); recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Russian Doll;” and guest star appearances on “New Amsterdam,” “Search Party,” “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue.” Her screen credits include Heartworm, The Drummer, Disney's Hercules, Anastasia, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Game 6, Pieces of April, and Then She Found Me. Lillias holds an honorary Ph.D in Fine Arts from the City University of New York.

Lillias White - Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan with Music Director Mathis Picard plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 26 - 29 at 7pm. Cover charges are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) – $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). Premiums are $128 (includes $13 in fees) - $133.50 (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

