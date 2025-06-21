Lea Delaria Will Bring OUT RAGE to Café Carlyle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trailblazer, truth-teller, and jazz virtuoso Lea DeLaria takes the stage at Café Carlyle with Out Rage, an evening of sublime vocals and fiery commentary on contemporary culture. The show will take place on Frday, June 27 at 8:45pm.

From her early days breaking barriers on American television to her award-winning role on Orange is the New Black, DeLaria’s voice has always commanded attention. Backed by a full band, this is uptown jazz at its fiercest: unfiltered, sharp, and hilariously cathartic.

For more information on the performance, click here.

About Café Carlyle

Comments