Lea Delaria Will Bring OUT RAGE to Café Carlyle

Trailblazer, truth-teller, and jazz virtuoso Lea DeLaria takes the stage at Café Carlyle with Out Rage, an evening of sublime vocals and fiery commentary on contemporary culture. The show will take place on Frday, June 27 at 8:45pm.
From her early days breaking barriers on American television to her award-winning role on Orange is the New Black, DeLaria’s voice has always commanded attention. Backed by a full band, this is uptown jazz at its fiercest: unfiltered, sharp, and hilariously cathartic.
Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle offers a classic cabaret experience with incredible talent – including past classic performers such as Bobby Short, Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt. Guests can now experience modern-day acts such as Isaac Mizrahi, Sutton Foster, Judy Collins, Alan Cumming, Rita Wilson and John Pizzarelli. The intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès.
