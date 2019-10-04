Le Scandal Cabaret Announces Added Halloween Performance

New York's longest running burlesque and variety show, Le Scandal Cabaret, will be adding a special performance on Halloween, Thursday 10/31/19 at 8:00pm. In addition to Halloween, Le Scandal will continue its regular schedule of shows, every Saturday night at 10:30 pm, as well as an added dinner performance at 7:00 pm on Saturday 10/19/19.

Tickets for all performances are $25 for general admission or $55 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include priority seating and a burlesque gift box. Tickets can be purchased at www.lescandal.com

Founded in 2001 by The Godmother of Burlesque, Miss Bonnie Dunn, Le Scandal is the longest running burlesque and variety show in NYC.

Since the show's inception Miss Bonnie Dunn's Le Scandal has featured variety acts, circus performers, live music and a bevy of burlesque beauties. NY Magazine called Le Scandal, "the rock star of the NY burlesque scene!" And the show is a NY Times "critics pick." Each week features a new lineup of acts! Expect belly dancers, magicians, contortionists, torch singing fan dancers and comedic acrobats, all set to the live music of the Le Scandal Orchestra and some of the best music of the era.

Since 2009 Le Scandal has called The Laurie Beechman Theatre home, and the show continues there every Saturday night.

The Beechman is located inside the West Bank Cafe, at 407 W 42nd st.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





