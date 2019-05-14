Laura Osnes & Corey Cott to Thrill Feinstein's at the Nikko with LET'S DUET
Two of Broadway's brightest stars, beloved costars, and real-life friends, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott will bring their new duo act, Let's Duet!, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only-Friday, July 19 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, July 20 (8 p.m.). Dazzling audiences on Broadway last season with their undeniable chemistry and powerful performances in Bandstand, the talented pair reunites on-stage for an evening of duets, including tunes they've always dreamed of singing together, as well as iconic songs from Broadway and beyond. You'll get a glimpse into their endearing friendship through sweeping songs and silly stories, all masterfully accompanied by music director and pianist, Benjamin Rauhala. Tickets for Laura Osnes and Corey Cott range in price from $70-$105 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.
Laura Osnes was last seen on Broadway starring in the Tony Award winning musical Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations), which was filmed and released in movie theaters nationwide via Fathom Events. Other Broadway credits include Cinderella in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations), Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire nominations), Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's South Pacific, and Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Blueprint Specials (Public Theatre), The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination; Atlantic Theater Company); City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall); On The Town (Boston Pops), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago); Broadway: Three Generations (Kennedy Center). Her television credits include "Fosse/Verdon" (F/X), "Elementary" (CBS), "Six By Sondheim" (HBO), "Live From Lincoln Center: Bernstein On Broadway, A Capitol Fourth" (PBS), "Sondheim: The Birthday Concert," and the Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). In addition to touring the country with her popular concert series Broadway Princess Party, her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Lincoln Center, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. She can be heard on several original cast recordings and her two solo albums-"Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle" and "If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston." @lauraosnes
Corey Cott, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, has spent the last few years establishing himself on both stage and screen. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the Tony Award-winning musical, Bandstand.Previous roles include two years as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, his Broadway debut, which was immediately followed by the Broadway revival of Gigi starring opposite Vanessa Hudgens. On television, he portrayed writer Townsend Martin opposite Christina Ricci in the Amazon series "Z: The Beginning of Everything," about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald and can be seen in a recurring role on "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access). Across the Atlantic, Mr. Cott co-starred alongside Hattie Morahan in the BBC miniseries "My Mother and Other Strangers" which also aired on PBS. He was a series regular in the Amazon pilot "The Interestings," has guest starred on "Madam Secretary," "Public Morals," and "Law and Order: SVU," and recently completed filming a new Fox pilot, "Filthy Rich." A native of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Mr. Cott recently starred as Tony in Francesca Zambello's staging of West Side Story at the Chicago Lyric Opera, and previously with the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Reineke at The Kennedy Center. He recently made his Carnegie Hall debut singing with the New York Pops.
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu.
Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.