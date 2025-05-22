Laura D'Andre Joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series' Summer Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura D'Andre has joined the lineup for Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show, which will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Laura D’Andre can currently be seen in The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages. She was a recent guest star on “Law & Order” and can be spotted in various commercials. Broadway National Tours: Hair, Grease. Encores!: Annie Get Your Gun, Zorba. Select Regional:Hair (Sacramento Music Circus), Legally Blonde (Ogunquit), Triangle (world premiere, TheaterWorks), Smokey Joe’s Café (Capital Rep). Keep an eye out for her in several commercials and print ads. She is repped by Avalon Artists Group & Take 3 Talent. She lives in Harlem with her two children and amazing husband Benjamin. @lauradandre www.lauradandre.com.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo , "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Briana Carlson-Goodman and Savannah Frazier. Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available online.

