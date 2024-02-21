Laura Benanti, Kate Baldwin & More to Join Celebration of Sheldon Harnick at 54 Below

The life and legacy of Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me) will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at 54 Below.



Scheduled to appear in the concert in the 7:00pm show are Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me), Allison Blackwell (New York, New York), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Rothchilds and Sons), Legend of Off Broadway winner Edmund Gaynes (The Body Beautiful), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Grammy Award winner Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof), Neva Small (Fiddler on the Roof), and Mary Stout (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast).



Scheduled to appear in the concert in the 9:30pm show are Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Tony Award nominee Stephen Mo Hanan (Cats), Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller (Rex), Tony Award nominee Timothy Jerome (The Rothschilds), Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (Bounce), Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (Prelude to a Kiss), Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin (Parade), and Bistro Award winner Christine Pedi (Chicago).



The concert will be hosted by Deborah Grace Winer and it will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.



Further casting will be announced later.



Matthew Harnick, the son of Sheldon Harnick said, ““My mother and I are thrilled that 54 Below has chosen to honor what would have been my father’s 100th birthday with a fabulous event featuring songs which span his entire career, some of which are relatively unknown. Please join us on this very special night.”



(1924-2023) was the proud recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and Grammy Award for his contributions to the American Musical Theater. As a lyricist, his works include Fiorello!, Tenderloin, Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, The Apple Tree, and The Rothschilds. With composer Jerry Bock, he created such songs as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Tradition,” “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “When Did I Fall in Love,” and “Artificial Flowers.”

In commemoration of his 100th birthday, 54 Below will celebrate his life and legacy in an all-star concert that will feature a musical tapestry of his wit, wisdom, and words.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.