LONDON BY NIGHT Returns To Pangea This Month

Kati Neiheisel stars in LONDON BY NIGHT on Friday, October 18, 7pm at Pangea with a new date added on Saturday, February 1, 7pm.

The new show features songs performed by Julie London, Billboard Magazine's Female Artist of the Year in 1955, 1956 and 1957.

Kati Neiheisel returns to Pangea in a new show featuring songs performed by Julie London. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, London by Night also features songs written by Caroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more.

London by Night premiered at Pangea on August 24th, followed by a performance on September 26th, which coincided with what would have been Julie London's 98th birthday. The October 18th performance coincides with what would have been Bobby Troup's 106th birthday. An encore performance has been added on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Neiheisel was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop. She has also studied with Marilyn Maye and the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early mentors included Sue Matsuki, Susan Winter, and Deb Berman, the director of Neiheisel's 2018 MAC Award-nominated debut, Among the Stars. Her last show, Yesterday…Once More, celebrated the musical legacy of the Carpenters and was directed by Koutrakos, with musical direction and arrangements by Toroian.

