LIKE A CELEBRATION: A MADONNA BIRTHDAY BASH Comes to 54 Below in August

One-night-only concert tribute reimagines the Queen of Pop’s greatest hits with theatrical flair.
Pop icon meets performance art in Like a Celebration: A Madonna Birthday Bash, an electrifying concert event set to light up 54 Below on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 9:30 PM.
Created and directed by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, The Public Theater, 54 Below), this one-night-only show blends Broadway vocals, bold movement, and campy theatrical storytelling in tribute to Madonna’s legacy of reinvention and cultural boundary-breaking. (Note: Madonna will not appear at this performance.)
“Madonna has always been about permission—permission to evolve, to provoke, to be both sinner and saint,” says Petrilla. “This show is a love letter to that freedom.”
Featuring new arrangements by music director Caleb McCarroll and curated with Claire McConnell, Like a Celebration will feature reimagined performances of hits like “Like a Virgin,” “Ray of Light,” “Hung Up,” and “Material Girl,” all delivered with unexpected twists and lush theatricality.
H2: Featured Performers
Mikayla Petrilla – Director and performer known for genre-blending theatrical work, bringing raw humor, glam-forward storytelling, and Madonna’s ethos center stage
Zach Faust – Viral cabaret artist with wit, charisma, and fearless authenticity
Victoria Bost – National tour standout (South Pacific) with powerhouse vocals
Cara Rose DiPietro – TEDx speaker and performer who fuses intellect, sensuality, and satire
Sydney Kane – Digital creator and vocalist representing Gen Z reinvention
Samuel Vincent Aubuchon – Cabaret favorite known for dramatic storytelling and torchy ballads
Additional performers include Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Sage Jepson (Shrek national tour), Stephany Goulart, Zoey Johnson, Angelique Kortright, Kyra Linekin, Marcus McGee, Brian Vaulx Jr., and more to be announced.
Videos