LIGHTS, CAMERA, LERNER & LOEWE Comes To The Green Room 42

Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, and The Little Prince are not only beloved musicals from the legendary Broadway writing team Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, but their award-winning movie adaptations left an indelible mark on cinematic history and are celebrating major anniversaries this fall. To mark these milestones, The Green Room 42 will present a special concert "Lights, Camera, Lerner & Loewe" on November 5th at 9:30pm, featuring some of Broadway's finest voices.

Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York) leads an all-star cast including Hannah Elless (Bright Star), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud), and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert will showcase songs from Brigadoon, which celebrates 70 years since its theatrical debut, My Fair Lady, the most successful Lerner & Loewe film adaptation from 60 years ago, and The Little Prince, the duo's final collaboration now marking 50 years. Audiences will be transported through the beloved scores that have defined these films for generations, reliving the magic of Lerner and Loewe's timeless tunes. Award-winning podcaster and actor Patrick Oliver Jones (Beetlejuice, First Wives Club) will host the evening, sharing stories and anecdotes about these iconic films. Music direction is by Will Curry, associate conductor for the recent Broadway revivals of Camelot and My Fair Lady.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City. Tickets are available for both in-person attendance and via livestream at The Green Room 42 website.

Patrick Oliver Jones is a two-time Communicator Award winner for his podcasts Closing Night and Why I'll Never Make It. He is currently performing in the Beetlejuice National Tour as Otho and was previously in the original cast of First Wives Club and the national tours of The Addams Family and Evita. He has produced and hosted concerts at The Green Room 42 and 54 Below and has starred in regional productions across the U.S. and internationally.

