Kenita R. Miller, Alex Finke, and More Set for Dolly Parton Tribute Concert at Joe's Pub

Poetry Well (Artistic Director, Thomas Dooley) has announced a live concert, LET ME SAY THIS: A Dolly Parton TRIBUTE CONCERT, a one-night-only concert featuring all of Dolly's iconic hits alongside fresh poems inspired by her words and wisdom. Directed by Pearl Sun and starring Alex Finke (Come From Away), Raymond J. Lee (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Kenita R. Miller (Tony nom, For Colored Girls...), and Jennifer Sánchez (West Side Story) to be performed at Joe's Pub on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:30 PM.

TICKET INFORMATION

LET ME SAY THIS: A Dolly Parton TRIBUTE CONCERT, will be presented on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:30 PM at Joe's Pub located at 425 Lafayette Street, NYC.

Tickets are $30 and are available online by visiting https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/l/let-me-say-this/

ABOUT POETRY WELL:

Poetry Well is committed to celebrating and promoting poetry as a vital part of our individual and collective wellness. We seek to connect our communities to poetry programs that entertain, educate, and heal. We create imaginative opportunities, from writing workshops to theatrical events to narrative medicine experientials, all to stir the inner life and nurture meaningful connections and community.

ABOUT THE ACTORS:

Broadway: for colored girls… (Tony nomination), Come From Away, Once on This Island (Grammy nomination), The Color Purple, Xanadu. Off-Broadway: Bubbly Black Girl…, The Wild Party (Encores!); Bella: An American Tall Tale; Langston In Harlem (Zora Neale Hurston/Drama Desk/AUDELCO Award nominations); Working (Drama Desk Award); Avenue Q. Film/TV: tick, tick…BOOM!; “Sesame Street;” “Bull;” “Hostages;” “The Blacklist;” Liberty City is Like Paris to Me (Bruce Weber).

(Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Aladdin, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia. Theatre: The Public, A.C.T., Alliance Theatre, CTG, Goodspeed, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill. Television: “Law & Order,” “First Lady,” “Succession,” “Billions,” “Red Oaks.” Film: Marriage Story, Ghost Town. VO: Netflix, Dreamworks, Disney Junior. Proud Northwestern grad. For Robbi & Ella. Visit www.raymondjlee.com & follow @raymondjlee

Alex originated the role of Hope Harcourt on the 1st National Tour of Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony Award-winning revival of Anything Goes directed by Kathleen Marshall. Alex made her Broadway debut starring as Cosette in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables alongside Alfie Boe and Montego Glover. Shortly after closing Les Mis, Alex originated the role of Johanna in the critically acclaimed revival of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre which opened in March of 2017. Most recently on Broadway, Alex could be seen performing as Janice & Others in the Tony Award Winning Musical Come From Away.

JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ:

An Albuquerque, New Mexico native, Jennifer Sánchez is a Broadway actress and composer. She was most recently seen in Roundabout Theater's production of The Rose Tattoo starring Marisa Tomei. She made her Broadway debut as Rosalia in West Side Story, where she and Karen Olivo sang "America" hundreds of times, including on the Grammy award-winning album. Recent Broadway roles include the mean shopgirl in Pretty Woman and the nurse (opposite Jake Gyllenhaal) in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George. She has sung for President Obama in "Broadway at the White House," in concert at The Hollywood Bowl and in Sondheim! The Birthday Concert. As a writer, Jennifer's work was featured in the Johnny Mercer Songwriter's project. She will be performing a show of her music at Green Room 42 on February 17th. Follow on Instagram @hennihennisanchez for more info.

