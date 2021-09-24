Kelli O'Hara, Melissa Errico & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK-SEPTEMBER 27 & OCT 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by her incomparable longtime partner, the poetic jazz pianist Tedd Firth, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes - who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

Songs will include Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together," Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning" ... and of course, look for Melissa's own Manhattan essentials, from Rodgers & Hart "Manhattan" itself through "The Way You Look Tonight," which she once danced to with her mentor in Central Park. Expect a kiss goodnight, too, and a wish for a peaceful and joyful "Autumn in New York."

Featuring Melissa Errico and special guest Paulo Szot (Sep 27 only).

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED-SEPTEMBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

For one night only, singer-songwriters Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill) and TUCKER ("Saturday Night Live") team up for a unique evening of musical collaboration at Feinstein's/54 Below. This special performance, which has been postponed three times due to stage hogs Miss Rona & The Pandemix, has finally found its righteous timing: the night after The Tony Awards, for which Jagged Little Pill is nominated for 15, the soundtrack release day for the film CURED, on which TUCKER's song "The Other Side of The Rainbow" is the finale...and it's TUCKER's birthday!

Prior to making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill, Jane was a member of the world premiere company at A.R.T. and appeared in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River), and Original Sound (Cherry Lane), for which she was nominated for a 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play. During the pandemic, she was commissioned to write a one-woman experimental folk musical for South Coast Repertory; she also guest starred on an episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Her original EP "It's You" is available everywhere.

TUCKER, The Retro Contempo Artist, performed his song "The Other Side of the Rainbow" in the film CURED, which won a 2020 Ken Burns Library of Congress Award and was optioned for FX by Steven Canals, co-creator, writer, and director of the hit TV show "Pose." The film will make its world premiere broadcast on PBS's Independent Lens on National Coming Out Day in October. In addition to writing songs for other artists, TUCKER began releasing his solo project throughout 2021. He has sung on- and off-camera for several seasons at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King on "The Today Show."

The duo came together after being selected to participate in the 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, where they discovered a mutual musical spark. Jane & TUCKER promise this special premiere of stripped down piano-guitar-vocal originals and covers is one not to be missed!

Featuring Jane Bruce, Tucker, and special guests Elliah Heifetz, Ines Nassara, Hannah Pilkes, and Morgan Reilly.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND SERIES: KELLI O'HARA-SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 3 AT 8:30 PM

Tony Award® winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to Broadway's Supper Club with an evening of songs from the Great White Way, her celebrated career, and favorites from her personal repertoire. Hailed by the London Sunday Times as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen," Kelli O'Hara is one of the theater's most sought-after and acclaimed leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically lauded revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical before she reprised the role in the West End and Tokyo to rave reviews. Most recently, she starred in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, garnering her 7th Tony Award® nomination. Upcoming, Kelli can be seen as one of the stars of the new HBO series "The Gilded Age."

Kelli received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series "The Accidental Wolf." Her other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera this past spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo.

For the Diamond Series, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. To ensure an intimate, comfortable, and never-to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tickets start at $300, with premiums starting at $400. A three-course meal, non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and tip are included in the price.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-SEPTEMBER 27

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Melissa Errico Sings Her New York: September 27 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

