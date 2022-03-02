Katie Harman to Present BRING MY CROWN! at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Katie Harman in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway on April 20, 2022 at 7pm. A nostalgic nod to crown jewels of the Broadway cannon interwoven with rarely-shared insight about her fascinating year as Miss America and life beyond the crown.

Beloved Broadway tunes from across decades set the tone for a narrative about the wonderful and terrible dualities of serving as "America's Ideal" in the wake of 9/11. Special guests include Jimmie Herrod (recent America's Got Talent superstar) and Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, as well as unforgettable duets with Miss America 1998 and Broadway veteran Kate Shindle. Other songs include classics from Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Kismet, Evening Primrose, Sweet Charity, Sunday in the Park with George, plus the premiere of a new song by rock superstar Storm Large. As the 20th century pop culture zeitgeist Miss America Pageant turns 100 years old, Katie pokes and relishes royal life with hilarious, heartfelt and heart-wrenching anecdotes.

Katie Harman in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 20, 2022 at 7pm. There is a $45-90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT KATIE HARMAN

Throughout the past 20 years, soprano Katie Harman parlayed her historic pop culture role as Miss America 2002 into a robust and multifaceted career in opera, musical theater as well as with symphony orchestras and a variety of special projects. As a frequent guest singer with jazz band Pink Martini for the past 5 years, Katie tours throughout the United States, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 alongside 14 Miss America Sisters. Additionally in 2019, Katie made her International Operatic Debut as Countess Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro with the Prague Summer Nights Festival, and in 2018 was honored at the prestigious National Opera Association Awards. Critically acclaimed roles have included Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Emma Carew in Jekyll & Hyde, Kathie in The Student Prince, Marion Paroo in The Music Man, Lily in The Secret Garden and Lucy in The Telephone. She has headlined with prestigious organizations such as the Boston Pops Orchestra, LA Philharmonic, Denver Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, Oregon Symphony among many others. In 2020, she co-founded The Virtuosa Society with Canadian-Danish pianist Christine Eggert. Together, they present lively stage and virtual performances of female composed music spanning genres and heralded as "sharing stunning performance with the wider world" (Dr. Stephen Rodgers). A graduate of Portland State University, she received her Masters in Music Performance from Southern Oregon University. She lives in beautiful Klamath Falls Oregon with her husband Tim and their children Tyler and Victoria. To learn more about Katie, visit www.katieharman.com or follow her on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.