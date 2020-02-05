Kate Loprest, Salena Qureshi, and More Join 54 SINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES

Kate Loprest (Hairspray), Salena Qureshi (The Society), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Ben Bogen (Frozen), Tatiana Wechsler (Love in Hate Nation) and Russell McCook (Bad People) join to celebrate Kacey Musgraves. Feinstein's/54 Below brings you the music of the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer (including 2019's Album of the Year award), Kacey Musgraves, for one night only! Join us on Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at 9:30PM, for an evening of hits including "Follow Your Arrow," "Butterflies," "Space Cowboy," and more!

As previously announced, they will join Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Ally Bonino (Medusa), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years), Samantha Littleford (Billy Elliot), Kate McMillan (Moonshine), Allsun O'Malley (Chasing Rainbows), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen). Mary Berthelsen (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway) and Abeba Isaac (Hair) sing backup. Casting is subject to change.

The band will include Megan Talay on guitar and ukulele, Matt Scharfglass on bass, Jared Decker on drums, and music director Luke Williams on piano. The evening is directed and produced by Jenn Maley and Benjamin Nissen, with music direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. Lauren Echausse and Russell McCook are the associate producers and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

54 SINGS KACEY MUSCGRAVES will be presented on February 6th, 2020 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/54-sings-kacey-musgraves/





