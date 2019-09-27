Karen Akers, Julie Gold, Mark Nadler and Steve Ross Join BABY JANE DEXTER: FOREVER YOUNG

Karen Akers, Julie Gold, Mark Nadler and Steve Ross have joined the elite lineup of ''Baby Jane Dexter: Forever Young: A Celebration in Words & Music'' on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, 619 Lexington Ave. (at 54th St.), New York City.

They will be joined by a stellar lineup of award-winning artists including: Tom Andersen, Lenny Babbish, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, Mary Foster Conklin, Natalie Douglas, Ian Herman, Mark Hartman, Sidney Myer and Marcus Simeone.

Also on the bill: internationally acclaimed harpist Jose Luis and longtime musical partner Ross Patterson as well as authors Bill Ervolino, Julie Salamon and James Gavin. Angela LaGreca, award-winning TV producer and performer, will emcee this memorial to the beloved, multi-award-winning entertainer.. Dallas-Lee Brower, Baby Jane's sister, will host a gala reception with wine & hors h'oeuvres following the event.

Longtime cabaret critic John Hoglund, who is producing this celebration, says: ''Baby Jane Dexter left us on May 21 after spending a year at The Actors Home in Englewood, N.J. In the original company of "Hair" on Broadway, Baby Jane remains one of cabaret's most beloved and iconic artists whose moving and truthful performances focusing on songs of empowerment and survival earned wide critical acclaim and numerous accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) in 2015. She impacted many past, present and future artists' with her sold out shows as well as spending years working hands-on with at-risk youth offenders. Baby Jane made a vital impact and hers is a life to be celebrated.''

This event is open to the public and will start promptly at 6 p.m. For optimum seating, arrive early and use the 54th St. entrance.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You