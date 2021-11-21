KATHLEEN TURNER Will Play Town Hall With FINDING MY VOICE On December 16th

Stage and screen icon Kathleen Turner returns to the New York stage in a one-woman show for one performance only - Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice (www.KathleenTurnerOnTour.com) which documents the remarkable behind-the-scenes journey of her astonishing career. Finding My Voice will play The Town Hall on December 16 at 8PM, producer Ken Davenport recently announced.



Peppered with music from the great American songbook, Kathleen sings hits including "It's Only a Paper Moon", "I'd Rather Be Sailing", "On the Street Where You Live", and "Every Time We Say Goodbye," showcasing her trademark husky voice. Finding My Voice is a deeply personal show packed with humor, great music, and one of a kind insights from the lady herself.



Directed by Andy Gale (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Audra McDonald with The Boston Pops for PBS), Finding My Voice features musical direction, arrangements and accompaniment from Mark Janas (Hello Dolly! With Marilyn Maye, The Salon) and the production designer is Ed McCarthy.



Turner developed Finding My Voice in 2017 with Gale and Janas, and the show has played both nationally and internationally. The Telegraph cheered, "Hollywood legend mixes the poignant with the political...it's a blast," while The Guardian applauded, "A triumphant roar from Hollywood royalty." Time Out raved, "Undeniably fabulous," while The Edinburgh Reporter exclaimed "Inspirational and charismatic storytelling from a bona fide stage and screen legend." Theatermania said, "Turner has such a strong sense of her own voice and its transfixing magic. You can't help but listen and get lost in her stories and song," and The Chicago Sun Times agrees, calling the show "charming and wonderfully entertaining."



"In the show, I talk about growing up and how I started acting 42 years ago; then into present-day projects and the wild variety of work that I do," said Kathleen Turner. "I want to take audiences inside my life - about me, my adventures, what I've learned and what I believe in. In Finding My Voice, there's no hiding behind a character, but I really enjoy that."



Tickets for Finding My Voice are $57 - $97 with premium tickets available. Premium ticket holders receive a signed headshot of Ms. Turner.



Tickets can be purchased at www.KathleenTurnerOnTour.com or by calling (212) 997-6661.





Covid-19 Policy



Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend all events at The Town Hall and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. Children under the age of 12, for whom there is no currently available vaccine, will not be permitted to enter The Town Hall regardless of the vaccination status of their guardians. As soon as children under the age of 12 become eligible to receive a vaccine, fully vaccinated children will be welcomed back to The Town Hall. Vaccinated guests must properly wear a mask at all times while inside the building, except while eating or drinking.



Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination. Guests can display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy of their CDC Vaccination Card or NYC Vaccination Record. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (https://epass.ny.gov). Guests may also present proof through the use of the Clear Health Pass (https://www.clearme.com/healthpass) or the NYC Covid Safe app.In addition to providing proof of vaccination in accordance with these protocols, all guests must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport (guests younger than 18 may present a school photo ID).This policy is subject to change, but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance.



All seating is currently not socially distant. Should guidance from the city, state or CDC change, adjustments will be made to how tickets are being sold.



Kathleen Turner was nominated for the Tony Award in 1990 for playing Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and in 2005 for her performance as Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Bill Irwin. Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf also garnered her an Evening Standard Theatre Award in the West End and Drama Desk Award nomination. On Broadway, Turner has also starred in High, The Graduate and Indiscretions and she starred in Bakersfield Mist in London's West End. She toured as Texas-based political columnist Molly Ivins in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins (Philadelphia Theatre Company, Geffen Playhouse, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory) and starred in Joan Didion's solo drama, The Year of Magical Thinking and Mother Courage And Her Children, both at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Turner's movies include Romancing the Stone and Prizzi's Honor, each of which earned her a Golden Globe Award; Peggy Sue Got Married, which brought both Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations; and Body Heat and War of the Roses, both of which earned her further Golden Globe nominations. Turner received a BAFTA nomination for Body Heat, and two Grammy Award nominations. Additional film credits include The Man with Two Brains, Jewel of the Nile, The Accidental Tourist, and The Virgin Suicides, among many others, and she supplied the voice of temptress Jessica Rabbit in the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Also a best-selling author, Turner wrote Send Yourself Roses: Thoughts on My Life, Love, and Leading Roles and Kathleen Turner on Acting.