Kahn you believe it? KAHN ARTIST: Madeline And Me returns to Don't Tell Mama beginning Wednesday July 31 for an encore run of shows: July 31, August 8, September 9, and October 16, all at 7pm.

Is it a cabaret? It depends on who you ask! Kahn Artist was nominated by the Manhattan Association Of Cabarets for a 2024 MAC Award for Best NY Debut (Female). But Mark Dundas Wood of Bistro Bits says: "Kahn Artist was billed as a cabaret, (but) it was as much a theatrical experience . . .highly watchable, listenable, thoughtful, and entertaining."

The story: Eden Casteel (". . .as in 'The Garden Of', and we know how that turned out") discovered Tony Award-winner Madeline Kahn through a beer commercial (it was Michelob). From that moment, the Ohio-born soprano wanted to be just like Kahn: "Wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelievable singing voice." (Two out of three ain't bad!)

You know Kahn from her unforgettable movies with Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History Of The World Part 1) her brilliant stage work (Two By Two, On The Twentieth Century, The Sisters Rosensweig) and her TV appearances (Saturday Night Live, Oh Madeline!) What you don't know is how much anxiety, frustration, and heartbreak accompanied her successes and her failures. It makes her triumphs even more meaningful.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio and now based in Rhode Island, Eden Casteel is a singer and actress who also plays solo and dueling piano shows. Casteel won the 2024 MAC Award for Best Comedy/Novelty Song for "What Are You Doing Rosh Hashanah Eve?", written with Dan Chaika. Casteel's singing and comedy has always been inspired by Kahn's example. Like all of us, Casteel's life has had its ups and downs - with some moments very similar to Madeline's. Kahn Artist is light and dark, funny and poignant. You'll leave with a deeper appreciation for Kahn's career and Casteel's journey, too.

From the Bistro Bits article by Mark Dundas Wood: "It was a wild ride! . . (Casteel) remained a compelling and authentic presence throughout. Talk about taking chances, braving risks, and not being afraid to look foolish! . . yet I found the show to be quite moving and, definitely, intelligent."

From the Cabaret Scenes review by Bart Greenberg: "Eden Casteel's Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me at first appeared to be yet another tribute to a unique and legendary singer/actor. Although Kahn certainly loomed large in the program, the evening was far more about Casteel and the effect that Kahn had upon her career and life. . . . The excellent script, co-written with Rod Ferguson, told the compelling story of two performers. . . Casteel held the stage with her deft acting and her fine singing."

KAHN ARTIST: Madeline And Me celebrates the trials and triumphs of Kahn and Casteel. With John M. Cook, piano. Directed by Faith Prince, co-written with Rod Ferguson, Music Direction by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco.

Songs by Randy Newman, Clarence "Frogman" Henry, Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, Stephen Sondheim, Mel Brooks, Jason Robert Brown, Michael Cohen, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Heitzman and Reid, and more. Notable: Also included is a special medley of Kahn's most memorable movie lines and moments ("Flames! On the side of my face!" . . "In our circles, in our circles. . . ")

Tickets $25 general, $20 MAC Members. Seating begins 45 minutes prior to showtime. Running time is approximately 70 minutes. $20 minimum, must include two drinks. CASH ONLY. Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me July 31, August 8, September 9, and October 16, all at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292776®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

