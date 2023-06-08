Julie Benko to Return to Birdland With JULIE SINGS JULE This Summer

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Broadway’s newest sensation Julie Benko – in “Julie Sings Jule,” a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne – on Monday, July 24 at 7:00 PM. Amidst one of Broadway’s most inspiring stories of the past decade, Styne’s music transformed Benko into “the greatest star.” Now, she bids goodbye to the Broadway production of Funny Girl with a celebration of the legendary composer’s remarkable repertoire. Alongside her jazz-pianist husband Jason Yeager, Julie brings her trademark charm, comedic timing, and sterling vocals to her namesake’s songbook, performing such classics as “Just In Time,” “The Party’s Over,” “Make Someone Happy,” “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” “Time After Time," “People,” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” as well as lesser-known gems from Styne’s forgotten shows. With fascinating stories of Styne’s life and reminiscences of how he has unknowingly shaped hers, “Julie Sings Jule” is a love letter to the bygone days of Broadway from its newest breakout star. The evening will feature Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, and Andy Warren on trumpet. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Julie Benko is currently marching her band out on Broadway, where you can catch her as the alternate for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Thursday evenings. For her performance, she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in The New York Times, honored as one of “40 Under 40” for Crain’s New York Business, hailed by CBS Morning as “Broadway’s breakout star,” and received the 2023 Theatre World Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. Other Broadway and touring credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. Benko will return to Broadway this fall in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony. Her new record Hand in Hand (Club44 Records), an award-winning duo effort with her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager, and debut album Introducing Julie Benko, are available wherever music is streaming. Visit her website, www.JulieBenko.com, or follow her on Tikok/Instagram @Jujujuliebee to discover more.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Julie Benko in "Julie Sings Jule" on Monday, July 24 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum.



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



June 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Phillip Officer – “Second Time Around”

Greeted by a sold-out audience this past September, Phillip Officer stepped back up to the microphone after more than a decade's absence from the NYC theater and music scene. “Second Time Around” embraces change and how it affects our lives. Celebrating a coterie of great writers and artists who have influenced this musical journey, including Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Irving Berlin, Cher, Johnny Mercer, and more.Featured musicians include Mark Hartman on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Erik Friedlander on cello. The show is directed by Bill Russell. Officer built a commanding reputation for his arresting commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation…a textbook example of pop understatement." Phillip made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical Side Show. He was featured in the original cast of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, and is the recipient of multiple New York Nightlife, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, and Backstage Bistro Awards. Rex Reed proclaimed, “In a world often devoid of authenticity, the engaging performer, Phillip Officer, is the real deal.”

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 12 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

​​The Brat Pack – featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy

The triumphant return of The Brat Pack features Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy, with musical direction by Isaac Hayward. Four of Broadway's brightest stars bring the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack to this raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of showtunes and standards. Kathryn Allison is a dynamic singer who was the winner of NYMF’s “Next Broadway Sensation” and later made her Broadway debut in Aladdin. Since then, Ms. Allison has been in the Broadway musicals Wicked, and the Tony-winning revival of Company. Sam Gravitte is an actor, writer, and guitarist. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway. Other major professional credits include Almost Famous at The Old Globe Theatre, Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and his solo show "Songs That Raised Me," which debuted at Birdland. Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer who has choreographed for Harry Connick, Jr. and performed alongside him in concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, and the Palladium in London. Luke also performed in and choreographed Connick’s Broadway show A Tribute to Cole Porter. Luke’s theater credits include Broadway’s Xanadu, Cirque duSoleil's Banana Shpeel, and New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. Jelani Remy, a New Jersey native, was last seen on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He made his Broadway debut playing Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



June 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas – “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee”

Thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returns to Birdland to collaborate with her longtime music director, Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk Nominee) as they perform the songs of decade, including “Blackbird,” “Mississippi Goddam,” “Freedom Day,” “Compared To What?” and many others. They celebrate this federal holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope! Natalie Douglas has been called “a true force of nature” by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning “Tributes” monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand, and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



July 10 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Henry

The powerhouse vocalist will present “A Night with Nicole Henry” with Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Charles Haynes on drums and Eric Wheeler on bass. Making her Birdland debut, Ms. Henry will tell stories through peerless interpretations of songs from her latest chart-topping album, Time to Love Again, as well as music from her extensive catalogue. The album includes reimagined versions of jazz standards as well as soul, pop, and folk songs by masters like Anthony Newley, Stevie Wonder, Joan Armatrading, James Taylor, Rodgers & Hart, and Buffy St. Marie. Nicole Henry, who is celebrating a 20-year career and 8 critically acclaimed albums, is the recipient of a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and has garnered four Top 10 jazz albums on the Billboard, Jazz Week, HMV Japan and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts. The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times have compared Henry to Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and bluesy gospel style.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 17 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won’t Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

