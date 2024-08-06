Jorden Amir Brings WHAT IF? Part 5 to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What if Aladdin and Jasmine sang “Carry You Home” as a representation of their newfound love? What if Karen Smith sang “Naughty” while telling the audience about what it’s really like to be a high schooler in modern times? What if Nessarose sang “All Falls Down” as she reprimands her sister Elphaba? Join in for an exciting evening of What If’s as your favorite characters sing musical theater songs that normally have no relation to them, all while interacting with characters that they usually never get the chance to speak to. Come see familiar (Allie Trimm, Natalie Kaye Clater) and new (singers from Berklee, Boston Conservatory, and more) faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our fifth installment of the What If? series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

What If? Part 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 11, 2024. After four clever editions in November and December of 2022, July of 2023, and March of 2024, What If? is thrilled to return to NYC with a collection of new mashups; being sung by both Broadway and up and coming stars. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/WhatIf

Featuring: Angelina Amato (Elsa, Frozen), Brayden Bambino (Tommy Walker, The Who’s Tommy), Natalie Kaye Clater (Jasmine, Aladdin), Helora Danna (Dawn, Waitress), Brielle Diaz Withers (Nessarose, Wicked), Kaileigh Fiorillo (Elle Woods, Legally Blonde: The Musical), Isabela Garcia (Sue Snell, Carrie), Sarah Isola (Karen Smith, Mean Girls), Molly Jobe (Jenna, Waitress), Halle Just (Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors), Mikey Mousaw (Buddy, The Elf, Elf: The Musical), Katie Nieto (Jovie, Elf: The Musical), Juliette Ojeda (Young Allie, The Notebook), Moana Poyer (Becky, Waitress), Chloe Pugh (Gretchen Wieners, Mean Girls), Allie Trimm (Glinda, Wicked), Ayden Weinstein (Tony, West Side Story), and David Wright (Aladdin, Aladdin).

Produced, created, and music directed by Jorden Amir.

THE CAST

Angelina Amato (Berklee College of Music)

Brayden Bambino (Almost Famous workshop)

Natalie Kaye Clater (Jasmine u/s in Aladdin on Broadway; Hamilton tour)

Helora Danna (Alyssa Greene in The Prom at The Heights Players)

Brielle Diaz Withers (Boston Conservatory)

Kaileigh Fiorillo (Manhattan School of Music)

Isabela Garcia (Boston Conservatory)

Molly Jobe (Jenna u/s in Waitress on Broadway)

Halle Just (Songwriter)

Mikey Mousaw (Berklee College of Music)

Katie Nieto (Berklee College of music)

Juliette Ojeda (Young Allie u/s in The Notebook on Broadway; The Voice: Season 24)

Moana Poyer (What If? Parts 1 and 3)

Chloe Pugh (Boston Conservatory)

Allie Trimm (Patrice in 13: The Musical on Broadway, Glinda standby in Wicked on Broadway, Kim MacAfee in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway)

Ayden Weinstein (Jimmy Awards 2023)

David Wright (Aladdin u/s in Aladdin on Broadway)

ABOUT Jorden Amir

Jorden Amir is a New York City based multi-instrumentalist, accompanist, and orchestrator/arranger, who has worked closely with some of Broadway's most renowned performing artists.

​

He is the creator, producer, and music director of the Broadway Concert Series 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over (singers under the age of 20 join with Broadway performers to sing duets from musicals written 20 years ago and back) and What If? (musical theater characters switch songs for a night). These series have stemmed from Jorden's interest to ensure that the impact and appreciation of Broadway remains widespread, especially within the younger generation.

Jorden has worked as a music director, music assistant, pit orchestra musician, and more, for numerous musicals, a Netflix feature film, and countless concerts (including Mazzoni Center Honors Stephen Schwartz, featuring Lizzy McAlpine, Alex Newell, Lorna Courtney, and more). He most recently worked as a Summer accompanist/coach with Broadway Artists Alliance, collaborating on private song coaching and playing masterclasses with Broadway talent (including Krystina Alabado, Christy Altomare, Desi Oakley, etc)!

​

Jorden loves to collaborate with creatives of all ages, and is always open to connect with those looking to work with anyone as passionate about theater and film music as he is. (Especially the creative team of the upcoming La La Land stage musical... if you're reading this, he's available...)





